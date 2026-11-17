Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd and Gallantt Ispat Ltd witnessed block deals worth a combined Rs 2,334 crore on the NSE on Tuesday. Data showed that 8.7 crore shares of Groww changed hands at Rs 219 apiece, aggregating Rs 1,905.30 crore. The transaction price was at a 2.63 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 224.92 apiece. The shares accounted for 1.4 per cent of Groww's total equity.
Alkem Laboratories saw 5.98 lakh shares change hands at Rs 5,050 apiece, aggregating Rs 301.90 crore. Groww shares were trading 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 226 apiece. Alchem Labs rose 0.37 per cent to Rs 5,144.50. Gallant Ispat shares were down 1.68 per cent at Rs 533.