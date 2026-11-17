In the case of Alkem Labs, Nirmal Bang on November 13 noted that branded formulations grew 12.1 per cent in Q2, led by chronic therapies, while trade generics remained subdued amid competition and tighter credit. It said US growth remained under pressure, with Volume growth of 10 per cent largely offset by 16 per cent price erosion in a single product, highlighting continued pricing vulnerability.

In the case of Groww, it reported Q2 strong revenue growth, driven by rising product adoption by users. Its brokerage business is gaining market share across segments, with its newer products, MTF and commodities, aggressively fueling further growth, MOFSL said in an October note.

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"The scale, coupled with strong operational efficiency, has also driven robust profitability growth during the quarter. We expect overall order volumes in the broking segment to report 20 per cent growth over FY27-28, backed by market share gains, with revenue growth further supported by improving revenue per order. Continued expansion in the MTF segment, along with gradual growth in LAS and wealth management, is expected to provide an additional boost to top-line growth," it said.