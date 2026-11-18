Shares of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd surged 10% in Wednesday's trade after the civil construction company emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for a Rs 1,465 crore project awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
In an exchange filing dated November 17, Ashoka Buildcon said it had submitted a bid for the project and was subsequently declared the lowest bidder. The quoted Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) price for the project is Rs 1,465 crore, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).