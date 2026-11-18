Ashoka Buildcon shares touched a high of Rs 118.99, up 10.09% from the previous close of Rs 108.08. The stock opened at Rs 114.99 and touched a low of Rs 114.07 during the session. It was last trading at Rs 118.91, up 10.02%.

The project involves the balance work for constructing an eight-lane, access-controlled expressway from kilometre 154.6 to kilometre 190 of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. The stretch covers the Jujuwa to Gandeva section in Gujarat and will be developed under the EPC mode.

According to the company's filing, the project has an execution timeline of 18 months and carries a defect liability period of 10 years. The contract has been awarded by the NHAI, a domestic entity. The company disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

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The latest announcement is an L-1 declaration, meaning Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.