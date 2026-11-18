The finance minister will be ably supported by her team of Secretaries at the finance ministry, most of whom have now been holding office for over a year, barring Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Lohiya, who took charge on June 1 this year.

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Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur, Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava, Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam and DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla were part of her Budget 2026-27 team as well.

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In the taxation sphere, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi and Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Ravi Agrawal were also part of the team for the last Budget. Agrawal has been reappointed till December 31, 2026, but it is expected that he may get another extension to oversee the preparation of the Union Budget 2027-28.

However, this Budget is once again being prepared without a Finance Secretary, although officials note that this has not impacted the work in any manner. The Finance Secretary is traditionally the senior-most Secretary in the ministry and is seen as the first amongst equals. The official has a crucial role in the day-to-day functioning of the ministry as well as the Budget preparation. Former Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth was designated as the finance secretary, a role he served until he retired on June 30, 2025, after which there has not been a designated Finance Secretary.

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In a first, the Union Budget 2027-28, which is expected to be tabled on February 1, 2027, is expected to be printed in the Finance Ministry’s new office in Kartavya Bhavan. While the Finance Ministry had relocated to Kartavya Bhavan in late 2026, making the Union Budget 2026-27 the first one to be prepared in the new office, the Budget Press had remained in North Block. However, from this year, the Budget documents will be printed in the Budget Press that has been moved to Kartavya Bhavan.

The Budget Press, which is housed in the finance ministry, is a crucial part of the Budget-making process and is used to print all the Budget documents. This is done to ensure secrecy of the Budget so that proposals do not get leaked before its presentation in the Parliament.

Interestingly, as part of her pre-Budget consultations, the finance minister is also meeting new interest groups, including experts and bureaucrats, as well as youth representatives and experts from schooling, vocational education and sports, in an indication that the exercise will try to meet the aspirations of different interest and social groups.

