"The MTF book drives pledge income for depositories. For CDSL, pledge income is c.2-3 per cent of consolidated revenues. For NSE/BSE, MTF book growth drives cash turnover (7-11 per cent of revenues). Given that we expect MTF exposure to shift from less-liquid to more-liquid stocks, the impact on exchanges and depositories may also be limited," Jefferies said.

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It said historical evidence indicates that caps could cause margin funds to shift from less-liquid to more-liquid stocks, noting that stock brokers have also curtailed exposure to less- liquid stocks.

"Thus, we see limited risk to and to exchanges and depositories," it said.

Jefferies said a free-float-based MTF cap is a better way to manage the risks of excessive leverage than a broker-level cap. India's MTF book accounts for just 0.7 per cent of free-float market capitalisation, although exposure is significantly higher in a small group of stocks.

Brokers have benefited from MTF growth, with bank-based brokers having greater exposure than discount brokers.

Jefferies said Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) has the lowest MTF exposure among key discount brokers, at 3 per cent of the total. Its MTF book accounts for 9 per cent of first-half FY27 operating revenue and has grown sevenfold since FY25 to Rs 4,300 crore. Only 1.1 per cent of its active cash broking customers used MTF in the second quarter of FY27, compared with 2.5-3 per cent for peers.

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Jefferies said Groww's earnings growth is unlikely to be materially affected, as regulatory restrictions could prompt capital to shift towards more liquid stocks, MTF penetration remains below that of peers, and the company has already reduced exposure to less-liquid and over-leveraged stocks. In a worst-case scenario, a 23 per cent reduction in Groww's MTF book could hit its estimated FY28 earnings by around 4 per cent.

