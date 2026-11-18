

CSB Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 360-375 | Stop Loss: Rs 317

CSB Bank Ltd triggered a short-term trend reversal from bearish to bullish after decisively closing above its 6-8-month down-sloping trendline resistance at Rs 324 on heavy volume. Key support remains firm at the Rs 290-300 consolidation zone. With price action sustained above the 20, 50, and 100-day SMAs and RSI indicators placed favourably on daily and weekly charts, the technical setup favours continued upside strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 360-375, and its downside support zone is the Rs 320-314 level.



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Adani Energy Solutions | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,570-1,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,425

Adani Energy continues to print a series of higher tops and bottoms on the daily chart, reflecting strong underlying bullish sentiment. It has successfully broken out of a multi-month resistance zone at the Rs 1,420–1,430 levels and is sustaining above it, confirming structural strength. Price action remains well-supported above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, with these key averages trending upward alongside prices to reinforce the bullish bias. The RSI across daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes holds in favorable territory, indicating robust momentum across all horizons. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,570-1,600, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,440-1,415 level.

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Reliance Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,410-1,440 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,340

Reliance registered a robust technical breakout, successfully surpassing a 5-6 month multiple resistance zone at Rs 1,350 on a closing basis, accompanied by a surge in trading volumes. This move underscores strong short-to-medium-term bullish momentum. Price action is well-supported above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, which continue to slope upward in tandem with the price rise, reinforcing the structural uptrend. Furthermore, the RSI across daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes remains in favorable territory, signaling broadening strength across all horizons. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,410-1,440, and its downside support zone is the Rs 1,350-1,330 level.