“We want to install the permanent CEO as quickly as possible, but we won’t expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person,” he said, as mentioned in a report in Reuters.

MUST READ | Jensen Huang says he is ready to return as Nvidia CEO, leaves decision to board

Huang, who resigned last week following revelations of extramarital relationships, including with a Chinese businesswoman and two Nvidia employees, said on Tuesday he would be honoured to return if the board decided it was in the best interests of shareholders and employees. However, the board was not considering reinstating him, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Despite stepping down, Huang has the right to nominate two directors ahead of Nvidia’s annual shareholder meeting, typically held in June. Company filings show that any shareholder or group holding more than 3% of voting power for at least three years can nominate directors for inclusion in the company's proxy materials. Huang and entities linked to him have held more than 3% for over three years. He currently owns about 3.5% of Nvidia.

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The nominees would have to qualify as independent directors and be approved by shareholders. The nomination right does not guarantee them seats, and Nvidia could exclude a candidate for violating its bylaws or charter. The company’s board initiated an investigation on November 8 following reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. It remains unclear whether his conduct violated company rules.

The question of Huang’s future role has drawn attention from investors, employees, industry executives and customers. Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump have also advocated for his return.

Meanwhile, interim CEO and finance chief Colette Kress sought to reassure investors about the company’s leadership and operations. “Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week,” she said. “We've got this.” She added that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Nvidia’s chipmaker, was fully engaged in supporting the company.

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Nvidia forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street expectations, sending its shares up 4.5% in extended trading on Tuesday. The company also said its latest flagship AI chip, Vera Rubin, was off to an explosive start.

The results offered some reassurance after uncertainty surrounding Huang’s exit. Nvidia shares had fallen about 17% this year through Tuesday’s close, valuing the company at roughly $3.8 trillion.

