The report, prepared by analyst Piyush Khajanchi using Bloomberg data, separately examines three-month domestic and foreign ETF flows into India, alongside comparisons with China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

Domestic versus foreign ETF flows

Domestic ETFs are locally domiciled funds that track underlying indices or assets, while foreign ETFs are overseas-domiciled products offering exposure to markets such as India.

Haitong's analysis distinguishes these investment channels rather than treating all ETF activity as a single flow.

This matters because foreign ETF withdrawals may reflect international portfolio rebalancing, while domestic ETF investments can be influenced by local savings and investment preferences.

However, the two categories do not necessarily represent the nationality of every underlying investor.

Domestic ETFs dominate three-month inflows

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Haitong's data shows that domestic ETFs recorded net inflows of $1,511.77 million over three months, significantly exceeding foreign ETF net inflows of $158.03 million.

Domestic ETFs attracted gross inflows of $1,687.39 million against outflows of $175.62 million. Foreign ETFs registered inflows of $545.92 million and outflows of $387.89 million.

Consequently, domestic ETFs accounted for approximately 90.5% of the combined net inflows recorded across both categories.

India's ETF flows: Three-month comparison

Indicator Domestic ETFs Foreign ETFs Gross inflows $1,687.39 million $545.92 million Gross outflows $175.62 million $387.89 million Net inflows $1,511.77 million $158.03 million Share of combined net inflows 90.5% 9.5%

Source: Haitong International, Bloomberg; three-month ETF flow analysis.

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Are domestic investors offsetting foreign withdrawals?

The figures indicate that domestic ETF demand is substantially stronger than foreign ETF demand over the period.

However, foreign ETFs also recorded positive net inflows, meaning the data does not establish that domestic ETFs were offsetting net foreign ETF withdrawals.

The difference instead highlights stronger domestic participation within the ETF segment.

Foreign portfolio investors can also invest directly in Indian equities, making broader FII flows different from foreign ETF flows.

What does this mean for investors?

Sustained domestic ETF inflows can provide an additional source of demand for underlying securities and support market liquidity.

Nevertheless, ETF inflows do not guarantee positive market returns, particularly when valuations, earnings expectations and global developments influence share prices.

For retail investors, the distinction reinforces the importance of evaluating ETFs on tracking error, expense ratios, liquidity and underlying index exposure rather than following capital flows alone.

The three-month data suggests domestic ETFs are the principal driver of India's measured passive investment inflows, although longer-term trends will determine whether this dominance persists.