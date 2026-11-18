Mounted printed circuit boards (PCBs) emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, with exports skyrocketing more than 32-fold to $2.10 billion during April-September FY27, against just $63.3 million in the year-ago period. Singapore was the biggest export destination, accounting for shipments worth $1.87 billion, while exports to China stood at $111.5 million.



Dixon Technologies share ended 1.87% higher at Rs 13,100 and Syrma SGS Technology closed on a flat note at Rs 1435.85 on Tuesday. Kaynes Technology stock too slipped 4% to Rs 2859.90.

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Dixon is a major Indian electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider that manufactures smartphones for global and domestic brands rather than selling phones under its own brand. Smartphones and mobile devices account for roughly 90% of its revenue.

Syrma SGS Technology is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and design company that does not sell its own branded consumer smartphones, instead supporting mobile hardware manufacturing and component supply chains for OEMs in India. The company is also expanding from traditional printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) into backward-integrated bare PCB and copper-clad laminate (CCL) manufacturing in India.

Kaynes Technology develops printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) and is expanding into bare-PCB and high-density interconnect (HDI) PCB manufacturing through Kaynes Circuits as part of its backward-integration strategy.