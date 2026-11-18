“People are fearful, people are uncertain — and the best way to deal with people's uncertainty and discomfort is to share with them transparently what we know,” Rubio said.

“We are not under systemic attack. These events — one has nothing to do with the other.”

Rubio said there was no evidence that the recent wave of technology disruptions across the US was connected or involved malicious actors.

“We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other.”

Apple services disrupted after internal software update

Thousands of Apple users faced widespread service disruptions on Tuesday, affecting iCloud, the App Store, Apple Pay and Apple Support.

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Apple later confirmed that an internal software update had affected several services and said most systems had been restored. The company clarified that the disruption was not caused by a cyberattack.

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning,” an Apple spokesperson told the New York Post. “We're working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible.”

Reports of problems surged shortly after noon EST on the outage-tracking platform Downdetector. Users reported difficulties signing into their accounts, accessing cloud services and activating new devices. Complaints also involved Apple Wallet and Apple Music, with several users reporting connection errors and repeated sign-in failures.

The disruption extended beyond the US, with users in Brazil, Greece and Latvia among those reporting problems, according to the New York Post.

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Apple's System Status page initially listed several affected services as operational despite the growing number of complaints. The company later acknowledged full outages affecting Apple Music, the App Store and AppleCare, while its iCloud sign-in interface was also experiencing problems.

The scale of the disruption and the time taken to restore all services remained unclear.

NSA communications network hit during routine maintenance

In a separate incident, a highly classified National Security Agency communications network went offline during routine maintenance on Tuesday.

A US official told the New York Post that NSA Net, an internal communications channel that allows agency employees to securely exchange classified information, had experienced “temporary degradation”.

“While some internal systems were affected, mission/critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend National Security continues,” the official said.

The official added that the NSA's infrastructure had multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected disruptions.

The outage, first reported by CNN, prompted the agency to introduce staggered arrival times for non-emergency personnel on Tuesday morning as officials assessed the extent of the problem.

Malicious scripts found on websites of 178 organisations

The Apple outage occurred amid separate cybersecurity concerns after security researcher Scott Helme said websites belonging to 178 organisations had been compromised through Optimizely, a website optimisation platform.

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The affected organisations included Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA.

According to Helme, malicious JavaScript delivered through the platform attempted to steal cryptocurrency and payment details, capture cookies and screenshots, and deploy exploit code targeting iPhones.

The scripts also attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with addresses controlled by attackers.

Optimizely confirmed that an unauthorised party had exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation product to inject malicious JavaScript into some customer projects.

Marriott, banks and airlines report technical failures

The latest disruptions followed a series of technology failures affecting major companies and public institutions in recent days.

Marriott International, the largest hotel operator in the US, faced technical problems on Tuesday, with guests reporting difficulties involving reservations and check-ins. Users flagged the disruption on Reddit, while Downdetector recorded a spike in outage reports.

Marriott, which operates around 10,200 properties with more than 1.8 million rooms under its corporate umbrella, had not responded to an inquiry from The Associated Press.

On Monday, a systems outage at United Airlines lasted more than 90 minutes and forced the carrier to delay departing flights. The Chicago-based airline said there was no indication that the disruption was related to cybersecurity.

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The incident came days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network triggered a nationwide ground stop, delaying hundreds of flights and stranding hundreds of thousands of travellers across the country.

Also on Monday, thousands of customers reported difficulties accessing online accounts at major US banks, including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and US Bank, as well as the money transfer service Zelle.

The problems followed a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase that caused ripple effects across the financial system. Chase said the disruption was not the result of a cyberattack and confirmed on Tuesday that its systems had returned to normal.

Microsoft rules out malicious activity in global outage

Last week, a global Microsoft outage disrupted workplace tools and email services, including Outlook, Teams and its AI assistant Copilot. The disruption affected businesses, hospitals and federal courts, among other organisations.

Microsoft said there was no indication that the outage had been caused by malicious activity, specifically ruling out a cyberattack or artificial intelligence agents as the source.