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AvenuesAI: Trading suspended; what 7.21 lakh stock investors need to know

AvenuesAI: Trading suspended; what 7.21 lakh stock investors need to know

INFIBEAM13.83(-%)

AvenuesAI shares face a trading suspension from October 13 due to a 1:10 share consolidation. Check the record date, share price and impact on 7.21 lakh investors.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 9:51 AM IST
AvenuesAI: Trading suspended; what 7.21 lakh stock investors need to knowShares of AvenuesAI plunged nearly 7.4 per cent to settle at Rs 13.81 on Monday, commanding a market capitalization little above Rs 4,800 crore.

AvenuesAI shares: Trading in AvenuesAI Ltd (formerly known as Infibeam Avenues Ltd) has been suspended to trade from Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The suspension is procedural in nature as the stock is set to trade ex-date for equity consolidation from today onwards.

Trading in AvenuesAI Ltd (CCAVENUE) equity shares will be suspended from October 13, 2026 (that is closing hours of trading on October 12, 2026), due to share consolidation, said NSE in an circular dated on October 12. This circular shall be effective from October 13, 2026, it added.

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Shares of AvenuesAI shall trade ex-consolidation from Tuesday, October 13, which was announced as the record date for the same. "The record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to receive the consolidated equity shares of the company from the existing 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each," it said in the exchange filing.

What is stock consolidation
Stock consolidation (also called a reverse stock split) is a corporate action where a company reduces the total number of its outstanding shares by combining them into fewer shares while proportionally increasing the face value and market price of each share. In case of AvenuesAI, all eligible shareholders will get 1 share of the company for every 10 shares held as of record date.

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AvenuesAI share price
Shares of AvenuesAI plunged nearly 7.4 per cent to settle at Rs 13.81 on Monday, commanding a market capitalization little above Rs 4,800 crore. The stock has cracked nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 19.43. It has tumbled 22 per cent 2026 so far, while it has cracked 11 per cent in the last one month period.

AvenuesAI shareholding
According to the shareholding pattern of the company as of June 30, 2026, more than 7.21 lakh investors own 2,51,88,17,488 equity shares, or 72.27 per cent of the company. Promoters and promoter group entities own 95,40,10,982 or 27.29 per cent stake in it. The company has nearly 7.11 lakh retail shareholders, while remain stake is owned by mutual funds, FPIs and other bodies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 9:51 AM IST
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