AvenuesAI: Trading suspended; what 7.21 lakh stock investors need to know

Shares of AvenuesAI shall trade ex-consolidation from Tuesday, October 13, which was announced as the record date for the same. "The record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders to receive the consolidated equity shares of the company from the existing 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each to one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each," it said in the exchange filing.



What is stock consolidation

Stock consolidation (also called a reverse stock split) is a corporate action where a company reduces the total number of its outstanding shares by combining them into fewer shares while proportionally increasing the face value and market price of each share. In case of AvenuesAI, all eligible shareholders will get 1 share of the company for every 10 shares held as of record date.



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AvenuesAI share price

Shares of AvenuesAI plunged nearly 7.4 per cent to settle at Rs 13.81 on Monday, commanding a market capitalization little above Rs 4,800 crore. The stock has cracked nearly 30 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 19.43. It has tumbled 22 per cent 2026 so far, while it has cracked 11 per cent in the last one month period.



AvenuesAI shareholding

According to the shareholding pattern of the company as of June 30, 2026, more than 7.21 lakh investors own 2,51,88,17,488 equity shares, or 72.27 per cent of the company. Promoters and promoter group entities own 95,40,10,982 or 27.29 per cent stake in it. The company has nearly 7.11 lakh retail shareholders, while remain stake is owned by mutual funds, FPIs and other bodies.