Azad Engineering shares rise 2% on Rs 53 crore BHEL contract; stock up 84% in 2026

Azad Engineering shares opened at Rs 3,024.40 and touched a high of Rs 3,030, up 2.02% from the previous close of Rs 2,969.95. The stock is up 84% in 2026.

Azad Engineering: Details of the BHEL contract

The estimated value of the domestic contract is Rs 52.68 crore. The scope includes supplying critical stationary and rotating airfoils, or blades, for heavy-duty gas turbines.

Azad Engineering said it had executed a similar rate contract in May 2026 but did not disclose it at the time, as it considered the order immaterial from a business perspective. The company said the combined value and duration of the arrangement have now made the disclosure material.

The contract supports BHEL's efforts to indigenise critical gas turbine components and strengthens Azad Engineering's role in India's domestic power generation equipment ecosystem.

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The company also clarified that the order was awarded by a domestic entity, that its promoter and promoter group have no interest in the awarding entity, and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.