Mazagon Dock, GRSE, Cochin Shipyard: Defence stocks to trade — Check key levels, targets & stop loss



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | Caution | Resistance: Rs 2,150 | Support: Rs 2,000

GRSE is approaching a crucial support zone of Rs 1,970–2,000, which will be important in determining its near-term price direction. The stock is currently trading at Rs 2,087, relatively close to this support area. However, the RSI on both the daily and weekly charts is below the 50 mark, indicating subdued momentum and a lack of strong bullish strength across short- and medium-term timeframes. Given this technical setup, a cautious approach is warranted. We expect the stock to undergo potential base formation near the Rs 1,970–2,000 support zone before any meaningful upside emerges. On the upside, Rs 2,150 is the immediate resistance level. A sustained move above this resistance, supported by improving RSI, could strengthen the recovery outlook. Until then, traders should avoid aggressive positioning and monitor price action closely.



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Cochin Shipyard | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,300 | Support: Rs 1,200

Cochin Shipyard Ltd is approaching a crucial support zone of Rs 1,185–1200, which will be important in determining its near-term price direction. The stock is currently trading at Rs 1235, relatively close to this support area. However, the RSI on both the daily and weekly charts is below the 50 mark, indicating subdued momentum and a lack of strong bullish strength across short- and medium-term timeframes. Given this technical setup, a cautious approach is warranted. We expect the stock to undergo potential base formation near the Rs 1180-1200 support zone before any meaningful upside emerges. On the upside, Rs 1300 is the immediate resistance level. A sustained move above this resistance, supported by improving RSI, could strengthen the recovery outlook. Until then, traders should avoid aggressive positioning and monitor price action closely.

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Caution | Resistance: Rs 2,120 | Support: Rs 2,000

Mazagon Dock is approaching a crucial support zone of Rs 1,950-2,000, which will be important in determining its near-term price direction. The stock is currently trading at Rs 2,027, relatively close to this support area. However, the RSI on both the daily and weekly charts is below the 50 mark, indicating subdued momentum and a lack of strong bullish strength across short and medium term timeframes. Given this technical setup, a cautious approach is warranted. We expect the stock to undergo potential base formation near the Rs 1,950–2,000 support zone before any meaningful upside emerges. On the upside, Rs 2,120 is the immediate resistance level. A sustained move above this resistance, supported by improving RSI, could strengthen the recovery outlook. Until then, traders should avoid aggressive positioning and monitor price action closely.