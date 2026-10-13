Bandhan Bank shares jump 9% as IHC explores buying promoter stake; bank says unaware of talks

Bandhan Bank shares touched a high of Rs 171.55 on Tuesday, rising 9.02% from the previous close of Rs 157.35.filing.

The ET report said early investors Singapore's GIC and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) jointly held around 30.3% of BFSL at the end of March and were looking for a full or partial exit. Their combined stake could be valued at $500 million to $600 million, the report said, citing people aware of the development.

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The newspaper also reported that BFSL, led by Bandhan founder Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, had been working with Jefferies to find strategic investors. Other potential investors mentioned in the report included First Abu Dhabi Bank, Qatar Investment Authority and private equity firms such as Carlyle and EQT. The discussions were at an early stage, with no guarantee that a transaction would materialise.

What Bandhan Bank said

In its exchange filing, Bandhan Bank said it was "not aware of any such development" and had not received any communication regarding the reported negotiations. The bank added that it was therefore not in a position to comment on the accuracy of the news report.

The lender also said it had not withheld any material information from the exchanges and that there was no material impact of the article on the bank. It attributed the share-price movement to market conditions, stating that it was "apparently, market driven, on which the Bank has no control."

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Why the promoter stake matters

Bandhan Financial Holdings, a subsidiary of BFSL, held a 37.5% stake in Bandhan Bank at the end of June 2026. Under the bank's licensing conditions, the promoter is required to reduce its holding to 26% by 2030. A potential stake transaction at the promoter level could provide an exit opportunity for existing investors, although the reported discussions remain preliminary.