Bharti Airtel shares in focus; telecom operator to bring Elon Musk's Starlink in India

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd are in focus on Wednesday morning after the telecom operator announced an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet to India. The collaboration would explore opportunities and is pending regulatory authorisations.

Bharti Airtel said the venture is a first in the country and is contingent on SpaceX obtaining necessary regulatory approvals to sell Starlink services within the region. The stock is up 4 per cent in 2025 so far and 38 per cent in the past one year. On Wednesday, the scrip soar 10 per cent to Rs 1,827.30 in the pre-open session.

Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Gopal Vittal expressed the importance of this collaboration, stressing that it marks "a significant milestone" in their commitment to satellite connectivity. He stated that the partnership will assist in providing world-class broadband services to even the most remote areas in India, ensuring reliable internet access for all.

"Starlink will complement and enhance Airtel’s suite of products to ensure reliable and affordable broadband for our Indian customers – wherever they live and work," Vittal noted.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX, also voiced enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the potential transformative impact of Starlink in India.

She remarked, "We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India." Shotwell acknowledged the pivotal role Airtel has played in India’s telecommunications development, recognising that collaborating with them aligns well with SpaceX's strategies to extend their service reach and effectiveness.

Airtel currently services over 550 million customers across 15 countries, including a substantial customer base in Africa, and stands as a leading telecom operator globally. The new partnership is expected to enhance Airtel’s diverse service portfolio, which includes high-speed mobile broadband and other digital services. The agreement underscores Airtel’s dedication to innovation, positioning it at the forefront of technological advancements in global connectivity.

As technology continues to evolve, Airtel said it remains focused on delivering optimal connectivity experiences. The partnership with SpaceX is a testament to Airtel's commitment to staying "at the forefront of innovation so that we can continue to bring the best connectivity experience for our customers." This venture is anticipated to extend Airtel’s coverage and add new dimensions to the digital experience for its extensive customer base throughout India.