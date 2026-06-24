Children in this country won't be using AI in school anymore

Norway will introduce strict new limits on the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in schools, effectively barring its use among younger children and tightly controlling access for older students, as the government seeks to address concerns about learning outcomes.

The measures, announced on Friday, come as Norway grapples with declining educational test scores and a broader debate over the role of technology in classrooms.

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AI use could affect core learning, says PM

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said excessive reliance on AI could interfere with the development of core skills among young learners.

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"Using AI increases the risk that young children skip important steps in their education," Stoere told a press conference.

"The most important thing in school is that our children learn to read, write and do mathematics," he added.

Younger pupils effectively barred from AI tools

Under the new standards, which will take effect from the start of the next school year in late August, pupils aged six to 13 — from first through seventh grade — should, as a general rule, not use AI tools.

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Students in lower secondary school, aged 14 to 16, will be allowed to use AI cautiously and only under teachers' supervision, the government said.

For older students aged 17 to 19, the focus will shift towards learning how to use AI responsibly so they are prepared for further education and future employment.

Part of a wider push to reduce screen dependence

The announcement is part of a wider effort by Norway to reassess the role of technology in education. In 2024, the government banned smartphones in schools and restored greater authority to teachers to maintain discipline in classrooms.

Norway was among the early adopters of digital technology in education, introducing computers into classrooms during the 1990s and increasingly replacing books with tablets following the arrival of the iPad in the early 2010s.

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Return to books in classrooms

However, in a related statement on Friday, the government said it would propose legislation to increase funding for physical books in classrooms, signalling a shift away from heavy dependence on tablets.

Social media restrictions also planned

The country is also considering broader restrictions on young people's use of digital platforms. In April, the government announced plans to ban children from accessing social media until the age of 16, following similar moves in Australia and several other countries aimed at reducing screen time among young users.