Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 552 pts higher from day’s low, Nifty at 23,416; Titan, Eternal lead gainers

BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 552 pts higher from day’s low, Nifty at 23,416; Titan, Eternal lead gainers

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Consumer Durables Index advanced 1.94% to end at 58,389.68, while the BSE Oil & Gas index gained 0.57% to settle at 26,671.28.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Jun 4, 2026 3:48 PM IST
BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 552 pts higher from day’s low, Nifty at 23,416; Titan, Eternal lead gainersFive stocks, namely ICICI Bank, Titan, Eternal, SBI and ITC, contributed largely to the Sensex’s rise.

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened sharply lower but recouped their losses through the session to end higher, supported by buying in select heavyweights such as Titan, Eternal and ITC even as investors remained cautious amid ongoing tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict.

At close, the Sensex gained 13.84 points, or 0.02%, to close at 74,360.01, rising as much as 552.71 points from day’s low of 73,807.30, while the Nifty also rose 10.95 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 23,416.55.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Going ahead, the 23550–23580 zone is expected to act as an important hurdle for the index. A sustained move above the 23580 level could trigger an extension of the ongoing pullback rally, potentially paving the way towards the 23700 mark. On the downside, the 23330–23320 zone is likely to serve as a crucial support area,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Titan Company led the pack, rising 3.43% to Rs 4226.95. Eternal followed with a 2.91% jump, while ITC, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank gained 1.21%, 0.95%, 0.89% and 0.85%, respectively.  

While stocks such as Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 1.76%.

Advertisement

The Business Today Show at India Today | Every trading day at 3 pm | Complete stock market closing action

Catch all the latest updates coming in from the stock markets on The Business Today Show. This is where you will get all the market closing action on the Dalal Street, and what's hot in the corporate and financial world. Every trading day at 3 pm - The Business Today Show at India Today.

Watch here:

Five stocks, namely ICICI Bank, Titan, Eternal, SBI and ITC, contributed largely to the Sensex’s rise.  

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Consumer Durables Index advanced 1.94% to end at 58,389.68, while the BSE Oil & Gas index gained 0.57% to settle at 26,671.28.

Advertisement

“Nifty 50 remained largely range-bound throughout the session and closed near the 23,400 zone. The index once again tested the 23,250–23,300 support area, where buyers emerged and prevented a deeper correction. However, the recovery lacked strong follow-through buying, indicating that market participants remain cautious ahead of key policy developments,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 4, 2026 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today