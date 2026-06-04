BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 552 pts higher from day’s low, Nifty at 23,416; Titan, Eternal lead gainers

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened sharply lower but recouped their losses through the session to end higher, supported by buying in select heavyweights such as Titan, Eternal and ITC even as investors remained cautious amid ongoing tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict.

At close, the Sensex gained 13.84 points, or 0.02%, to close at 74,360.01, rising as much as 552.71 points from day’s low of 73,807.30, while the Nifty also rose 10.95 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 23,416.55.

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“Going ahead, the 23550–23580 zone is expected to act as an important hurdle for the index. A sustained move above the 23580 level could trigger an extension of the ongoing pullback rally, potentially paving the way towards the 23700 mark. On the downside, the 23330–23320 zone is likely to serve as a crucial support area,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Titan Company led the pack, rising 3.43% to Rs 4226.95. Eternal followed with a 2.91% jump, while ITC, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank gained 1.21%, 0.95%, 0.89% and 0.85%, respectively.

While stocks such as Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech Cement were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 1.76%.

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