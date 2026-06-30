The Indian stock market opened marginally higher on Tuesday in line with its Asian and US peers. Softer crude oil prices below the $75 per barrel mark and reports of possible US-Iran talks in Doha, kept the market sentiment positive today. Lower oil prices are generally positive for inflation, corporate earnings and the country's fiscal outlook.
Sensex rose 78 points to 76,806 and Nifty rose 8 pts to 23,952 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, Maruti, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports were the top gainers today, rising up to 1.15%.
Top Sensex losers were Infosys, IndiGo, Tata Steel, HUL, Kotak Bank, and TCS shares fell up to 1.60%.
Asian markets moved higher after Wall Street ended overnight gains, led by a rebound in technology stocks following last week's sell-off over concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) stocks had become overvalued.
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