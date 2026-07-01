BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open in green; M&M, Titan, Eternal, Infosys top gainers

The Indian stock market opened marginally higher on Wednesday snapping a two-session losing streak, though caution may persist as a lack of progress in US-Iran peace negotiations keeps geopolitical risks elevated.

Brent crude futures still trade near $73 per barrel, while Asian markets were trading lower today. Lower oil prices are generally positive for inflation, corporate earnings and the country's fiscal outlook.

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Sensex rose 171 points to 76,645 and Nifty rose 50 pts to 23,914 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, M&M, Titan, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Kotak Bank were the top gainers today, rising up to 2.27%.

Top Sensex losers were Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, L&T, Trent and IndiGo shares falling up to 1.71%.

Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 2557 crore ($270.12 million) on Tuesday, as per provisional data. This was their second consecutive session of selling.

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Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "We believe the market's short-term texture remains non-directional, as traders await a decisive breakout on either side. On the upside, 24,000/77,000 will be the immediate resistance zone. A sustained move above this level could propel the market towards 24,150–24,200/77,500–77,700. On the downside, the immediate support zone is placed at 23,900–23,800, with the 50-day SMA positioned near 23,800/76,300. A decisive breach below this support could intensify selling pressure, dragging the market towards 23,700–23,600/75,800–75,500."