Cochin Shipyard shares slip over 9%, here's why 

The company expects its shipbuilding business to operate at margins of around 10-12%, while margins in the ship repair segment are likely to remain higher at 22-24%.

Cochin Shipyard said the elevated margins seen historically were partly driven by high-margin nominated orders and income earned on its surplus cash holdings. As these factors normalise, overall margins are expected to settle at more sustainable levels.

Going forward, the company expects its revenue mix to remain tilted towards shipbuilding, with approximately 70% of revenue coming from shipbuilding and the remaining 30% from ship repair.

Cochin Shipyard stock falls

Cochin Shipyard stock slipped 9.45% to Rs 1380.65 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 38,725 crore. Cochin Shipyard has a one-year beta of 1.36, indicating very high volatility during the period. Cochin Shipyard shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, indicating bearishness in the defence stock.

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Q1 earnings

Consolidated net profit declined 27.7% year-on-year to Rs 135.8 crore in Q1 against Rs 187.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations slipped 6.9% to Rs 910 crore in Q1 from Rs 977 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA fell 32.5% to Rs 157.6 crore against Rs 233.6 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin slipped to 17.33% from 23.91%.

