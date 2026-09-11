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Cochin Shipyard shares slip over 9%, here's why 

Cochin Shipyard shares slip over 9%, here's why 

COCHINSHIP1,392.30(8.43%)

Cochin Shipyard stock slipped 9.45% to Rs 1380.65 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 38,725 crore

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 2:40 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard shares slip over 9%, here's why Cochin Shipyard expects its revenue to grow by around Rs 12% in FY27, with the potential to accelerate to 15%, the company said during its investor call.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd shares slipped over 9% on Friday after the company's FY27 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation (EBITDA) margin guidance of around 14% hit investor sentiment . The company delivered this guidance in an analyst call on Thursday.

Cochin Shipyard expects its revenue to grow by around Rs 12% in FY27, with the potential to accelerate to 15%, the company said during its investor call. However, it expects margins to moderate and stabilise at around 14%, compared with 17% in the June quarter and 16% in FY26. Blended margin guidance of the firm came 300 bps lower than Kotak's earlier estimates.

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The company expects its shipbuilding business to operate at margins of around 10-12%, while margins in the ship repair segment are likely to remain higher at 22-24%.

Cochin Shipyard said the elevated margins seen historically were partly driven by high-margin nominated orders and income earned on its surplus cash holdings. As these factors normalise, overall margins are expected to settle at more sustainable levels.

Going forward, the company expects its revenue mix to remain tilted towards shipbuilding, with approximately 70% of revenue coming from shipbuilding and the remaining 30% from ship repair.

Cochin Shipyard stock falls 

Cochin Shipyard stock slipped 9.45% to Rs 1380.65 in the current session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 38,725 crore. Cochin Shipyard has a one-year beta of 1.36, indicating very high volatility during the period. Cochin Shipyard shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, indicating bearishness in the defence stock.

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Q1 earnings 

Consolidated net profit declined 27.7% year-on-year to Rs 135.8 crore in Q1 against Rs 187.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations slipped 6.9% to Rs 910 crore in Q1 from Rs 977 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA fell 32.5% to Rs 157.6 crore against Rs 233.6 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin slipped to 17.33% from 23.91%.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 1:57 PM IST
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