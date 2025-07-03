CSB Bank Q1 update: Total deposits jump 20% YoY to Rs 35,990 crore; stock gains 3%

CSB Bank reported strong business growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with significant year-on-year (YoY) expansion in both advances and deposits, according to its provisional business update shares with bourses on Thursday.

The bank's total deposits grew by 20 per cent YoY to Rs 35,990 crore, compared to Rs 29,920 crore in Q1 FY25. Within this, Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) deposits rose 14 per cent to Rs 8,465 crore, while term deposits climbed 22 per cent to Rs 27,525 crore. Sequentially, however, deposits saw a marginal dip from Rs 36,861 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Gross advances surged 32 per cent YoY to Rs 33,142 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 25,099 crore in the year-ago period. Notably, loans against gold and gold jewellery -- excluding receivables secured against gold -- stood at Rs 14,928 crore, reflecting a robust 36 per cent jump over the Rs 10,947 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

On the stock-specific front, CSB Bank climbed 2.77 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 401.85. It was last seen trading 1.99 per cent up at Rs 398.80. At this price, the scrip has ascended by 27.15 per cent in 2025 so far.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 63.03. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The lender's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.47 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.67. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 31.98 with a return on equity (RoE) of 13.40. According to Trendlyne data, CSB Bank has a one-year beta of 0.69, indicating low volatility.

Promoters held a 40 per cent stake in the Kerala-based bank as of March 2025.