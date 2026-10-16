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Cyient DLM shares crash 19% after Q2 miss, guidance; JPMorgan, Antique, MOFSL targets

Cyient DLM shares crash 19% after Q2 miss, guidance; JPMorgan, Antique, MOFSL targets

CYIENTDLM897.25(12.90%)

JPMorgan recommended 'Underweight' on the stock with a target price of Rs 530, implying a potential downside of 48 per cent. Kotak suggested 'Sell' and a target of Rs 790 on the stock.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Cyient DLM shares crash 19% after Q2 miss, guidance; JPMorgan, Antique, MOFSL targetsCyient DLM's continued investments in the sales organisation and expensed product development costs may keep FY27 margins in high single digits, Antique said.

Cyient DLM Ltd shares plunged 19 per cent in Friday's trade after its September quarter earnings and FY27 margin guidance missed Street estimates, triggering downgrades. The  electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and design-led manufacturing (DLM) company lowered its FY27 Ebitda margin guidance to 9-10 per cent from 10-11 per cent earlier, with double-digit margins now expected from FY28. It expects revenue growth of over 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in H2FY27, with momentum continuing into FY28. Quarterly order intake is expected to remain above Rs 600 crore over the next two quarters.

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Antique Stock Broking said revenue at Rs 393 crore was below its estimate of Rs 400 crore. Ebitda margin fell 135 basis points to 8.7 per cent, below its estimate of 10.4 per cent, due to investments in sales and product development.

"We cut FY27/28 EPS estimates by 10 per cent/2 per cent and downgrade the stock to 'HOLD' from 'BUY', revising our target to Rs 1,025 from Rs 1,031, based on an unchanged target multiple of 50x 1HFY29E EPS," Antique said.

JPMorgan recommended 'Underweight' on the stock with a target price of Rs 530, implying a potential downside of 48 per cent. Kotak Institutional Equities suggested 'Sell' and a target of Rs 790 on the stock.

Cyient DLM's fross margins for the quarter declined 380 bps YoY to 37.4 per cent on adverse revenue mix and product development purchases, analysts said. They said a record order book and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 times provide strong revenue visibility but continued investments in the sales organisation and expensed product development costs will keep FY27 margins in high single digits.

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said Cyient DLM sustained strong growth in Q2, with a record order book of Rs 2,810 crore, reinforcing visibility for H2FY27 and beyond. It said the company was entering a multi-year growth phase, supported by continued momentum in aerospace, a rising contribution from box-build operations, a ramp-up in semiconductor equipment and four Electronic Products programmes expected to scale meaningfully from FY30.

"We estimate a CAGR of 30 per cent/41/63 per cent in revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT over FY26-29E. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,320 (50x Sep’28 EPS, implying a 0.8x PEG ratio)," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 9:52 AM IST
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