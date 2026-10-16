Cyient DLM shares crash 19% after Q2 miss, guidance; JPMorgan, Antique, MOFSL targets

Cyient DLM Ltd shares plunged 19 per cent in Friday's trade after its September quarter earnings and FY27 margin guidance missed Street estimates, triggering downgrades. The electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and design-led manufacturing (DLM) company lowered its FY27 Ebitda margin guidance to 9-10 per cent from 10-11 per cent earlier, with double-digit margins now expected from FY28. It expects revenue growth of over 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in H2FY27, with momentum continuing into FY28. Quarterly order intake is expected to remain above Rs 600 crore over the next two quarters.
Antique Stock Broking said revenue at Rs 393 crore was below its estimate of Rs 400 crore. Ebitda margin fell 135 basis points to 8.7 per cent, below its estimate of 10.4 per cent, due to investments in sales and product development.