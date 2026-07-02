Eternal, Hexaware Technologies, RITES: Top stocks to buy — Target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices welcomed the second half with positive actions traders awaited easing of West Asia conflict, clarity on the India-US trade deal, inflationary cues and earnings from the India Inc. The BSE Sensex rose 443.97 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 76,922.64, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 140.10 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 24,005.85 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Hexaware Technologies, Eternal and RITES are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Eternal | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 300 | Stop Loss: Rs 255

Eternal Ltd has rallied more than 25 per cent since the 16 March low near Rs 212 and recently posted a range breakout above last month’s peak, accompanied by a bullish MACD crossover. It is trading around its 200‑day SMA and the daily RSI is approaching overbought territory near 69 which indicates strong upward momentum but also the possibility of short-term consolidation after the sharp move. For traders, dips into the Rs 268–270 zone offer a better risk‑reward entry. A sustained move above Rs 280 would increase the likelihood of an advance toward Rs 300. The bullish view remains valid provided Rs 255 holds as a support level.

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RITES | Caution | Resistance: Rs 245 | Support: Rs 215

RITES Ltd staged a strong recovery from lower levels, gaining about 13 per cent to close at Rs 230.80 after announcing a PMC order worth Rs 175.41 crore from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University. Momentum indicators are improving and are now in line with the recent bullish price action, supporting the rebound. Near term, the stock faces a critical resistance zone at Rs 240–245. That area is significant because it overlaps with a bearish crossover between the monthly 20- and 50-period SMAs and could therefore prompt profit-taking. A decisive breakout above Rs 245 would validate further upside and open the path to the next resistance band around Rs 260–265. On the downside, immediate support sits near the 200-day SMA at near Rs 225 with a deeper support level near Rs 215 if the correction extends.

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Hexaware Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 620 | Stop Loss: Rs 515

Hexaware Technologies Ltd price has been in a consolidation phase for the last few weeks, indicating the formation of a support base that aligns with historical support levels observed in April 2026. Recently, the stock has gained traction and given consolidation breakout on daily charts. Given the current positioning of the stock, the downside appears limited, presenting an opportunity to accumulate shares with a favorable risk-reward ratio for the short to medium term. Hence, we recommend buying Hexaware around Rs 545-550 keeping a stop loss of Rs 515 for a potential Target of Rs 620.