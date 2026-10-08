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Exit Ola Electric stock, switch to ICICI Lombard: Analyst

Exit Ola Electric stock, switch to ICICI Lombard: Analyst

The call came in response to a retail investor from Bhopal who had bought Ola Electric at Rs 37 and was seeking a strategy after the stock slipped 7-8% and came under focus because of the proposed fundraising.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 4:54 PM IST
Exit Ola Electric stock, switch to ICICI Lombard: AnalystThe analyst warned Ola Electric could slide to Rs 25-27 within one to two months.

Investors holding Ola Electric should consider cutting losses immediately and redeploying capital into ICICI Lombard, according to VLA Ambala, RA and Founder ,SMT Stock Market Today as weakness in the EV stock deepens amid fresh attention on its Rs 1,000-crore rights issue. The call came in response to a retail investor from Bhopal who had bought Ola Electric at Rs 37 and was seeking a strategy after the stock slipped 7-8% and came under focus because of the proposed fundraising.

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Clear exit call on Ola Electric

The expert’s recommendation was unambiguous: “Please take exit right now right away because currently it is quite weak.” The analyst added that the stock was “very likely” to fall to the Rs 25-27 range within one to two months, signalling little confidence in a near-term recovery.

That sharp downside view is notable because it shifts the conversation away from averaging on declines — a common retail instinct — toward capital preservation. In a market environment already described in the broader discussion as fragile, weak charts and falling momentum are being treated as warning signs rather than buying opportunities.

Why the rights issue matters

While the segment did not delve into the mechanics of the rights issue, the fundraising plan has clearly put Ola Electric back in the spotlight at a time when sentiment around the counter remains under pressure. For traders, such corporate actions can become double-edged: they may support balance-sheet plans, but they can also intensify scrutiny when price action is already deteriorating.

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The broader market backdrop adds to that caution. Throughout the programme, the expert repeatedly flagged pressure from macro headwinds, stretched valuations in pockets of the market, and the need to separate long-term investing from tactical trading decisions.

Preferred switch: ICICI Lombard

Instead of staying with Ola Electric, the expert suggested a direct portfolio switch into ICICI Lombard, then quoted at Rs 1,624. “You want to shift your money in this counter,” the analyst said, adding that “10 to 15% upside is possible within three months span.”

The recommendation reflects a defensive rotation strategy: move away from a weak, high-risk stock into a relatively steadier financial name with clearer upside visibility. The closing message was equally direct — “Right now is the best time for you to exit. Take that small loss” — underscoring that disciplined reallocation may matter more than waiting for a rebound that may not come soon.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 4:35 PM IST
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