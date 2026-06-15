Explained: What is Trade-to-Trade segment under which Vedanta entities will list today

Vedanta demerger listing today: Shares of the four newly created entities of the metal and mining conglomerate Vedanta- Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil and Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron and Steel (VISL) - will list on BSE and NSE today.

The firms will begin trading under Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment on the bourses. Under the segment, the shares of all four companies will initially trade in the Trade-to-Trade (T2T) segment. Every transaction will lead to compulsory delivery of shares. It means intra day settlement of trades is not allowed. If one buys the shares of Vedanta entities on a particular day, he can only sell them on the next trading day (T+1 day).

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This will likely lead to curbing of speculative trades or price manipulation around the newly listed Vedanta Group entities.

The listing is expected to enable investors to assign independent valuations to some of the Vedanta Group's largest businesses, a strategy aimed at unlocking shareholder value and sharpening the operational focus of each vertical. Originally announced in 2023, the demerger process has now resulted in the formation of five separately listed companies, including the billionaire industrialist Anil Agarwal-led parent Vedanta Ltd.

The four firms' shares will make their market debut on stock exchanges from 10 am today.

Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December last year. Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders will receive one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.

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Vedanta's proposed demerger received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December 2025. Under the approved 1:1 share entitlement ratio, existing shareholders of Vedanta Ltd. will be allotted one share in each of the newly demerged companies for every share they currently own in the listed parent entity.