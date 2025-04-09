Godrej Consumer, GMR Airports, Pidilite: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices rebounded from Monday's jitters to settle higher on Tuesday as multiple nations entered into bilateral talks with the US. However, traders will await for RBI's monetary policy later today and results season by India Inc. BSE Sensex surged 1,089.18 points, or 1.49 per cent to settle at 74,227.08 for the day, while NSE Nifty50 index rallied 374.25 points, or 1.69 per cent to end the session at 22,535.85.

Select buzzing stocks including Godrej Consumer Products, GMR Airports and Pidilite Industries are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP – Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to about these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:

Godrej Consumer Products | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,290-1,315 | Stop Loss: 1,120

Godrej Consumer Products has shown a strong bullish reversal, supported by a steady rise in volumes and a positive price structure. The stock has formed a bullish crossover between the 21-day and 55-day EMAs, indicating a strengthening upward momentum. Prices have also closed above the cluster of key moving averages including 100 and 200-day EMAs. The RSI is trending above 70, reflecting strong buying interest, while the MACD has shown a positive crossover, reinforcing the bullish sentiment. Considering the growing technical tailwinds, prices are looking to pave the way for Rs 1,290 and then Rs 1,315.

Pidilite Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,168 | Stop Loss: 2,778

Prices of Pidilite have gained more than 10 per cent from their recent bottom, and reclaimed key moving averages including the 21, 55, and 100-day EMAs, indicating strength across multiple time frames. The recent gain in the prices has been accompanied by a significant surge in trading activity which further confirms the bullish mood ahead. A bullish crossover between the 21-day and 55-day EMAs adds further confirmation to the uptrend. RSI is trending near 66, suggesting momentum remains on the positive side but still has room before entering overbought territory. The MACD continues to trade above the signal line, reinforcing the bullish setup. Following the ongoing bullish technical development, prices are now looking to pave the way for Rs 3,168.

GMR Airports | Buy | Target Price: Rs 92-93 | Stop Loss: Rs 77.50

GMR Airports is showing strong bullish momentum as the stock has witnessed a sharp price uptick, accompanied by rising volumes. A bullish crossover between the 21-day and 55-day EMAs suggests a positive shift in trend, supported by price action moving above key moving averages. The stock has also cleared the 200-day EMA at Rs 79.14, signaling long-term strength. The RSI stands near Rs 73, indicating strong buying interest, while the MACD remains in bullish territory with a positive crossover. Sustained movement above the cluster of all key moving averages increasing the possibilities of further upsurge towards Rs 92-93.