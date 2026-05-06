Groww, Cochin Shipyard, Tata Power: Shares of Tata Power, Cochin Shipyard and Groww featured on the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on May 6, 2026. Anshul Jain, Head of Research from Lakshmishree Investment & Securities replied to investors' and traders' queries on these stocks.

Groww

Caller Tanmay asked a query on whether he could buy Groww shares for swing trade at the current level.

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Jain advised not to buy the Groww stock at current level. The stock is witnessing profit booking, said Jain. The analyst expects downside till Rs 193. 193.80 is the breakout for previous all-time high. Jain said profit booking has started and those holding Groww stock should book profits.

Cochin Shipyard

Caller Vineeta wants to book profit in Cochin Shipyard. She bought the stock at Rs 1300 mark.

Jain advised the caller to Hold the stock. It is consolidating around swing high. The defence stock can go up to Rs 1900 mark.

Tata Power

Caller Rishikesh bought the stock at Rs 460 mark and wanted to know if he should book profit.

The analyst advised the caller to 'hold' the stock. Tata Power stock is heading toward all-time high. Break out can happen at Rs 520 to Rs Rs 540. Jain said the stock might see a slow and steady rally towards all time high.

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