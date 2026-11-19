Ranbir Kapoor's latest film saw a drop of 18.9% in its daily earnings on its second Wednesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Ramayana made ₹564.60 crore (₹675.05 crore gross) during its first week at the India box office. The film further went onto make ₹48.10 crore on its day 9, ₹72.90 crore on its day 10, ₹75 crore on its day 11, ₹32 crore on its day 12, ₹28.60 crore on its day 13, and ₹23.20 crore on its day 14.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at ₹844.40 crore (₹1,009.05 crore gross) so far. Of this, the film's Hindi version minted ₹643.50 crore whereas its Kannada version has made ₹68.75 crore. The film's Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions collected ₹53.70 crore, ₹39.65 crore, and ₹38.80 crore, respectively.

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Furthermore, the film has made ₹510 crore overseas, taking its worldwide earnings to ₹1,519.05 crore.

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Ramayana among top 5 Indian movies worldwide

With this, Ramayana is among the top 5 grossing Indian movies worldwide. The Ranbir Kapoor-led epic has cruised past the lifetime earnings of Dhurandhar (₹1,307.35 crore), RRR (₹1,230 crore), KGF Chapter 2 (₹1,215 crore), and Jawan (₹1,160 crore). The latest Ranbir Kapoor film is behind Pushpa: The Rule 2 (₹1,742.10 crore), Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (₹1,788.06 crore), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (₹1,813.39 crore), and Dangal (₹2,070.30 crore).

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Ramayana advance booking day 15

The film has sold a total of 4.78 lakh tickets (3.55 lakh minus block seats) worth ₹12.26 crore (₹8.60 crore minus block seats) for day 15 across 22,338 shows, as per Sacnilk. Among states, Delhi is the biggest contributor to the film's advance bookings for Thursday with ticket sales worth ₹1.62 crore (₹1.12 crore minus block seats).

Other key contributors are Karnataka (₹1.59 crore), Maharashtra (₹1.57 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹1.02 crore), Gujarat (₹91.15 lakh), and Kerala (₹84.22 lakh).