1. Toyota Innova Hycross facelift

Expected launch: November 25, 2026

The Innova Hycross has established itself as a popular choice among Indian families looking for a spacious, comfortable and premium MPV. Now, Toyota is preparing to give it a mid-cycle refresh.

The biggest talking point could be its updated strong-hybrid powertrain, with the facelift expected to introduce flex-fuel capability. The existing 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid setup is likely to continue, albeit with modifications to support ethanol-blended fuel.

While cosmetic and feature updates are also expected, the real interest will lie in how Toyota positions the updated MPV in India's evolving alternative-fuel landscape.

Why watch out for it: A familiar family favourite could become an interesting showcase of flex-fuel hybrid technology.

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2. MINI Cooper SE

Launch date: November 27, 2026

The unmistakable MINI silhouette is making a comeback in its all-electric avatar. The second-generation MINI Cooper SE is set to arrive in India with sharper styling, an updated cabin and a bigger battery.

Internationally, the electric hatchback gets a 54.2kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed WLTP range of up to 402km. Its front-mounted electric motor produces 218hp and 330Nm, enabling a 0- 100 km/h sprint in 6.7 seconds.

MINI will also introduce special Paul Smith Editions, bringing a distinctive design treatment to the range.

Why watch out for it: It combines compact dimensions, iconic styling and electric performance in a package that stands apart from conventional EVs.

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3. Honda ALPHA

Global debut: December 2, 2026

Honda is gearing up for an important milestone in India with the unveiling of the ALPHA, its first made-in-India electric SUV.

The model will make its global debut in India, which is also expected to be its first market. It represents a significant step in Honda's plans to strengthen its presence in the country's fast-growing electric mobility space.

While Honda has confirmed the name and debut date, details about the battery pack, driving range, performance and pricing are still awaited.

First showcased as a concept prototype at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, the ALPHA will also introduce Honda's new global H emblem to the Indian market.

Why watch out for it: This is more than another electric SUV unveiling. It could mark the beginning of a new chapter for Honda in India.

4. JSW Combat

Expected unveiling: December 3, 2026

JSW Motors is preparing to enter India's passenger vehicle market with the Combat, based on the globally known Jetour T2.

The rugged-looking SUV is expected to bring a distinctive boxy design, an upright stance and an adventure-focused character to the Indian market.

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JSW Motors' maiden car is likely to feature a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine working alongside two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack. In the global-spec Jetour T2, this plug-in hybrid setup produces a combined 360hp and 610Nm of torque. Globally, Jetour T2 has a combined claimed range of 1,200 kilometres, including an all-electric range of 90 km.

Why watch out for it: Its rugged styling and plug-in hybrid technology could make it an interesting alternative in India's premium SUV segment.

5. Volkswagen Virtus facelift

Expected launch: December 11, 2026

SUVs may be dominating the headlines, but Volkswagen isn't giving up on the sedan segment just yet.

The updated Virtus is set to receive its first major mid-cycle refresh since its Indian debut in 2022. The facelift brings a revised front bumper, refreshed grille, new alloy wheels and other styling changes.

Inside, the updated sedan is expected to receive feature enhancements, potentially including a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and an updated infotainment interface.

Under the hood, the familiar 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines are expected to continue. The smaller engine could also receive an eight-speed automatic transmission, replacing the existing six-speed unit.

Why watch out for it: For buyers who still appreciate the driving dynamics and road presence of a proper sedan, the updated Virtus could be a compelling year-end arrival.