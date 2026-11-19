Roughly six years after quitting OpenAI to launch a rival to ChatGPT, the seven founders — spanning a college dropout, three PhDs, a former reporter and siblings who once fought over stolen toys — are each expected to sell about $250 million in shares while retaining massive fortunes from a technology whose risks they regularly highlight, as reported by the New York Post.

Dario Amodei: Self-described runner-up warning of AI’s existential stakes

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, a 43-year-old San Francisco native who favors “The Simpsons” and science-fiction writer Isaac Asimov, stands among the prominent “doomers” warning that AI risks wiping out humanity, as reported by the New York Post. In a teenage biography for the US Physics Olympiad, he remarked on his long habit of finishing in second place at science competitions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

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After earning a biophysics doctorate from Princeton University and conducting cancer research at Stanford, Amodei was recruited to OpenAI by Sam Altman over dinner at an Indian restaurant in 2016, according to the New Yorker. Leadership and AI-safety disputes eventually prompted Amodei, his younger sister Daniela and several colleagues to leave OpenAI in December 2020 and establish Anthropic the following month.

Daniela Amodei: Plush-toy counsel & a literature path to the top

Daniela Amodei, 39, serves as Anthropic’s president and board chair, having previously relied on stuffed animals — including a lazy cat named Jinji whose counsel favoured canceling meetings and avoiding excessive work — alongside her husband, Holden Karnofsky, to help resolve workplace disputes at OpenAI, as reported by the New York Post.

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Addressing Stanford students earlier this year, she noted that she and Dario have spent nearly four decades fighting and reconciling, recalling how she used to take his toys.

Unlike her scientist sibling, Daniela graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 2009 with an English literature degree amid the financial crisis downturn, wondering aloud who would employ someone with a literature degree and no marketable skills, as reported by the New York Post.

Christopher Olah: From critiques of religion to meeting the Pope

Raised an evangelical Christian before becoming an atheist at 15, 34-year-old Christopher Olah spent his teenage years criticizing organized religion, including a 2010 blog post in which he questioned biblical depictions of genocide, infanticide, slavery and rape, as reported by the New York Post.

In May, the college dropout met Pope Leo XIV after landing a speaking role at the unveiling of the pontiff’s encyclical on artificial intelligence, around the time he was helping craft Claude’s “soul document” of behavioral principles.

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Olah, who leads research into how AI systems work and has explored whether machines might possess something akin to consciousness, no longer holds the views expressed in his teenage writings and holds religion and people of faith in high regard.

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Tom Brown: A dating-app founder who stepped into high-stakes talks

Tom Brown, 39, an MIT graduate, co-founded the group-drink dating app Grouper in part because he had been painfully socially awkward growing up before moving into artificial intelligence. In June, he was brought in to lead high-stakes talks with the Trump administration after officials complained that Amodei was behaving like a “weirdo,” a source familiar with the calls told Wired, following export restrictions imposed on Anthropic’s Mythos and Fable AI models.

Brown also helped mend Anthropic’s strained relationship with Elon Musk after Musk was impressed by a demonstration of an AI system playing a video game, according to the Wall Street Journal, clearing the way for Anthropic to rent computing capacity from SpaceX for $1.25 billion a month, as reported by the New York Post.

Jack Clark: From punk shows & journalism to AI policy

Jack Clark, 38, studied English literature and creative writing and worked as a Bloomberg Businessweek reporter before leaving journalism for OpenAI in 2016, later serving as policy director before co-founding Anthropic, where he leads an institute examining AI’s impact on jobs, security and society.

During an October 17 speech at an International Monetary Fund gathering in Bangkok, Clark stated that the singularity had arrived, while an October 10 social media post noted the pull he felt between AI’s possibilities and everyday life with friends and punk shows.

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Jared Kaplan: Physicist behind scaling and Constitutional AI

Jared Kaplan, 42, spent much of his career researching quantum gravity after studying physics and mathematics at Stanford, earning a doctorate at Harvard and joining the Johns Hopkins University physics faculty in 2012, before turning to the mathematical patterns driving rapid AI advances.

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Alongside co-founder Sam McCandlish, Kaplan helped lead a landmark 2020 OpenAI paper demonstrating how language-model performance scales predictably with increases in computing power, training data and model size, and as Anthropic’s chief science officer he helped pioneer “Constitutional AI” to train chatbots to evaluate their own responses against written principles.

Sam McCandlish: Low-profile architect behind the machines

Sam McCandlish, 36, a Pittsburgh native who listed climbing trees and playing jazz piano in a 2012 US Department of Energy fellowship biography, studied mathematics and physics at Brandeis University and earned a physics doctorate from Stanford before joining OpenAI, where he built and led a research team studying how AI systems improve as they scale. Now Anthropic’s chief architect, he oversees large-scale model training and the infrastructure powering increasingly capable AI systems.