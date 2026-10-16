HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis, YES Bank Q2 results preview: Over 40% Nifty Bank weight; key expectations, targets

HDFC Bank Q2 results preview

HDFC Bank is expected to report a net profit of Rs 19,606 crore on net interest income (NII) of Rs 34,992 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. Provisions are pegged at Rs 3,342 crore, while gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are estimated at 1.14 per cent. Core net interest margin (NIM) is expected at 3.27 per cent.

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ICICI Bank Q2 results preview

ICICI Bank is expected to post a net profit of Rs 14,366 crore on NII of Rs 25,166 crore, as per Bloomberg consensus estimates. Provisions are estimated at Rs 1,716 crore, while GNPA is pegged at 1.39 per cent. Core NIM is expected at 4.28 per cent.

Axis Bank Q2 results preview

Axis Bank is seen reporting a net profit of Rs 7,157 crore on NII of Rs 15,259 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. Provisions are estimated at Rs 2,237 crore, while GNPA is pegged at 1.3 per cent. Core NIM is expected at 3.4 per cent, with the current account savings account (CASA) ratio estimated at 37.6 per cent.

YES Bank Q2 results preview

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YES Bank is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 1,009 crore on NII of Rs 2,882 crore, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates. Provisions are pegged at Rs 312 crore, while GNPA is estimated at 1.21 per cent, based on two estimates. Core NIM is expected at 2.75 per cent.