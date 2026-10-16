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HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis, YES Bank Q2 results preview: Over 40% Nifty Bank weight; key expectations, targets

HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis, YES Bank Q2 results preview: Over 40% Nifty Bank weight; key expectations, targets

YESBANK17.50(3.42%)

YES Bank has a Bloomberg consensus target price of Rs 20.73, implying a potential upside of 16 per cent. HDFC Bank's consensus target of Rs 981.65 suggested a 34.9 per cent upside.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 2:17 PM IST
HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis, YES Bank Q2 results preview: Over 40% Nifty Bank weight; key expectations, targets ICICI Bank's target of Rs 1,758 indicated a 26 per cent upside. Axis Bank's target of Rs 1,580 implied a potential upside of 22.9 per cent.

Four Nifty Bank constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and YES Bank, are set to announce their September quarter results on Saturday. Investors will track the earnings closely, as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank together account for 42.85 per cent of the index weight, according to the NSE's monthly fact sheet. YES Bank is not among the index's top 10 constituents.

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Ahead of the quarterly results, YES Bank has a Bloomberg consensus target price of Rs 20.73, implying a potential upside of 16 per cent. HDFC Bank's consensus target of Rs 981.65 suggested a 34.9 per cent upside, while ICICI Bank's target of Rs 1,758 indicated a 26 per cent upside. Axis Bank's target of Rs 1,580 implied a potential upside of 22.9 per cent.

HDFC Bank Q2 results preview
HDFC Bank is expected to report a net profit of Rs 19,606 crore on net interest income (NII) of Rs 34,992 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. Provisions are pegged at Rs 3,342 crore, while gross non-performing assets (GNPA) are estimated at 1.14 per cent. Core net interest margin (NIM) is expected at 3.27 per cent.

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ICICI Bank Q2 results preview
ICICI Bank is expected to post a net profit of Rs 14,366 crore on NII of Rs 25,166 crore, as per Bloomberg consensus estimates. Provisions are estimated at Rs 1,716 crore, while GNPA is pegged at 1.39 per cent. Core NIM is expected at 4.28 per cent.

Axis Bank Q2 results preview
Axis Bank is seen reporting a net profit of Rs 7,157 crore on NII of Rs 15,259 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates. Provisions are estimated at Rs 2,237 crore, while GNPA is pegged at 1.3 per cent. Core NIM is expected at 3.4 per cent, with the current account savings account (CASA) ratio estimated at 37.6 per cent.

YES Bank Q2 results preview

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YES Bank is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 1,009 crore on NII of Rs 2,882 crore, based on Bloomberg consensus estimates. Provisions are pegged at Rs 312 crore, while GNPA is estimated at 1.21 per cent, based on two estimates. Core NIM is expected at 2.75 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 2:16 PM IST
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