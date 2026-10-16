HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis, YES Bank Q2 results preview: Over 40% Nifty Bank weight; key expectations, targets

Four Nifty Bank constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and YES Bank, are set to announce their September quarter results on Saturday. Investors will track the earnings closely, as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank together account for 42.85 per cent of the index weight, according to the NSE's monthly fact sheet. YES Bank is not among the index's top 10 constituents.
Ahead of the quarterly results, YES Bank has a Bloomberg consensus target price of Rs 20.73, implying a potential upside of 16 per cent. HDFC Bank's consensus target of Rs 981.65 suggested a 34.9 per cent upside, while ICICI Bank's target of Rs 1,758 indicated a 26 per cent upside. Axis Bank's target of Rs 1,580 implied a potential upside of 22.9 per cent.