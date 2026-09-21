HDFC Bank shares: Buy, hold or sell? Bear case scenario in the price, says UBS

UBS in its latest note on HDFC Bank Ltd said the private lender's leadership issues are likely to be resolved in the coming weeks after submission of names to the RBI for CEO. Some of the bear case scenarios around leadership are in the price, the foreign brokerage said as it added HDFC Bank to its UBS APAC Key call list. UBS suggested 'Buy' on HDFC Bank with a target of Rs 1,000, implying 37 per cent potential upside.
"We believe resolution of leadership uncertainty should drive a re-rating in the near term and the focus of investors is likely to shift back to fundamentals. We believe the market is under- appreciating the strong branch expansion by the company over the last 3-4 years which should support strong deposit growth ahead of peers," UBS said.