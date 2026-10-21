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Hindustan Zinc shares: Buy, hold or sell this Vedanta arm? HZL target prices

Hindustan Zinc shares: Buy, hold or sell this Vedanta arm? HZL target prices

HINDZINC538.40(0.30%)

Jefferies retained its 'Buy' rating on HZL with a revised target price of Rs 650, implying 21 per cent upside, even as it preferred JSW Steel Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd among domestic metal players.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 8:33 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc shares: Buy, hold or sell this Vedanta arm? HZL target pricesWhile zinc price is benefitting from supply disruptions, silver has been volatile since June 2026, and rising rates may pose near-term pressure, analysts warned.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has received at least nine 'Buy' recommendations, two 'Sell' ratings and one 'Neutral' call post its September quarter results, with its 12-month Bloomberg consensus now standing at Rs 646 apiece, implying 20 per cent potential upside over Monday's closing of Rs 538.40 apiece. Among the brokerages, HSBC's target at Rs 770 apiece is the highest target on Hindustan Zinc. Citi's target of Rs 495 is the lowest, Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today showed.

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Jefferies retained its 'Buy' rating on HZL with a revised target price of Rs 650, implying 21 per cent upside, even as it preferred JSW Steel Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd among domestic metal players.

While zinc price is benefitting from supply disruptions, silver has been volatile since June 2026, and rising rates may pose near-term pressure, it warned. Vedanta Ltd owned 60.71 per cent in HZL.

"We raise FY27E EPS by 5 per cent but cut FY28-29E EPS by 4 per cent on lower silver prices. HZ trades below long-term average EV/Ebitda; recovery in silver price would be key for stock performance," it said.

HZL's Q2 revenue beat MOFSL estimates, driven by favorable commodity prices, better volume, and a stronger dollar. Ebitda too came in higher than expectations on account of favorable metal prices and lower cost of production. Ebitda margin stood at 61.3 per cent. The HZL management reiterated its FY27 refined metal production guidance of 1.1 mt.

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MOFSL said HZ reported strong earnings in Q2, primarily driven by favorable metal pricing, better grades, and higher by-product NSR, which supported lower cost of production. The company continued to focus on ramping up production, improving operational efficiencies, and maintaining tighter cost control, which should support margin sustenance.

"The recently announced expansion plans align with HZ’s long-term objective of doubling its existing capacity and enhancing long-term earnings visibility. However, near-term earnings growth is likely to remain constrained by limited capacity headroom, making LME/silver price inflation the key catalysts for incremental earnings upside," it said while suggesting 'Neutral' and a target of Rs 600 on the sock.

Nuvama said it has raised its FY27 Ebitda estimate for HZL by 8 per cent to factor in higher zinc prices. "We are factoring in LME zinc price of $3,525/3,200 per ton in FY27/28E. Retain ‘BUY’ with a target of Rs 676 from Rs 700). HZL currently trades at 6.6 times estimated FY28 EV/Ebitda versus 10-year average of 7.8 times," Nuvama said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 8:33 AM IST
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