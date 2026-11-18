Asian fund managers have turned overweight on Indian equities for the first time since January, reflecting a major improvement in sentiment towards the domestic market, says a Bloomberg report. The shift comes as investors cut their exposure to technology-heavy North Asian markets, which had attracted stronger bullish bets earlier this year. India was among the region's least-preferred markets at the beginning of the year.

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The Bloomberg report sighted a Bank of America (BofA) survey conducted between November 6 and November 12 which said a net 5% of fund managers reported an overweight position in Indian equities. This placed India among the most preferred equity markets in Asia, behind only Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.