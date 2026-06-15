IndusInd Bank, GAIL, Power Mech: Stocks to buy — Check target prices, stop loss & more

As the Indian stock markets post a sharp recovery in the two latest trading sessions, the opportunities to make money turns limited. However, domestic brokerage firms including SMC Global and Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd have suggested select trading ideas for double digit gains in the near-term based on strong technical parameters and charts. Here's what they said on these stocks:



Advertisement

Related Articles

GAIL (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 185-190 | Stop Loss: Rs 159

The 200-days exponential moving average (DEMA) of GAIL (India) Ltd on the daily chart is currently at Rs 167. It has been witnessing a gradual recovery after forming a strong base near the Rs 135-140 zone. On the daily chart, prices have rebounded sharply from the lows and are now trading around the crucial 200-day EMA placed near Rs 170-172. A sustained move above this long-term moving average could signal a trend reversal and attract fresh buying interest. Momentum is also improving with the RSI holding above the 50 mark and trending higher suggesting strengthening bullish momentum. Additionally, rising volumes during the recovery phase indicate renewed participation from market participants. If the stock manages to decisively close above the Rs 172-175 resistance zone, it could witness further upside towards Rs 185-190 levels in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider accumulating the stock in the Rs 169-172 range with an expected upside target of Rs 185-190, while maintaining a stop loss below Rs 159 on a closing basis.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Advertisement

Power Mech Projects | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,480

Power Mech Projects Ltd continues to maintain a strong higher high–higher low structure and is consolidating near its recent swing highs. The stock is holding above its breakout zone, indicating sustained buying interest. The stock is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud with the Conversion Line positioned above the Base Line, reflecting a healthy bullish trend. The overall structure remains supportive for further upside. RSI has broken above its recent falling trendline and is sustaining above 60, indicating strengthening momentum and renewed buying interest. A dip towards Rs 2,720–2,680 can be used as a buying opportunity with a stop loss at Rs 2,480. The stock has the potential to move towards Rs 3,100 over the coming month while maintaining a favorable risk-reward setup.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers



Advertisement

IndusInd Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 185-190 | Stop Loss: Rs 159

The 200 days exponential moving average (DEMA) of IndusInd Bank Ltd on the daily chart is currently at Rs 875. It is witnessing a gradual recovery after finding strong support near the Rs 760-780 zone. On the daily chart, prices have reclaimed the 200-day EMA and are currently consolidating above this key long-term moving average indicating a positive shift in trend. The price structure has improved significantly over the past few months with higher highs and higher lows emerging on the chart. Momentum indicators are supportive and is showing signs of strengthening. The recent consolidation near the 900-930 zone appears constructive and could act as a launchpad for the next leg of the uptrend. A decisive breakout above the Rs 930-940 resistance zone may attract fresh buying interest and open the door for further upside towards Rs 980-1,000 levels. Therefore, traders may consider accumulating the stock in the Rs 900–920 range with an expected upside target of Rs 1,020–1,040, while maintaining a stop loss below Rs 840 on a closing basis.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities