Vedanta stock gains 3% ahead of group entities' listing, outlook for metal and mining major

Vedanta share price: Shares of metal and mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd opened 3% higher on Monday ahead of listing of firm's demerged entities on bourses today.

Vedanta shares gained 3.8% to Rs 318.60 today against the previous close of Rs 309.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.22 lakh crore. A total of 3.34 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.50 crore.

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Vedanta stock is trading near the oversold zone as the stock's RSI lies at 32. Vedanta shares have fallen 13% from the 52-week high of Rs 360.70 reached on May 29, 2026.

The metal major's shares trade higher than the 5 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Vedanta shares have gained 26% in three months and gained 45% this year. The stock has risen 90% in a year. It has zoomed 210% in three years and 626% in ten years.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil and Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron and Steel (VISL) - will list on BSE and NSE at 10 am today.

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Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of Vedanta stock.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi believes that a decisive breakout above Rs 340 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 350. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 320 – Rs 350 range.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said the stock appears well positioned to move toward the Rs 350–365 zone in the near term, while immediate support is placed around Rs 300–305 on any corrective decline.