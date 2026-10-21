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Infosys stock in focus as company expands collaboration with US-based Truist

Infosys stock in focus as company expands collaboration with US-based Truist

INFY1,130.70(-%)

Infosys said the collaboration would help Truist strengthen India’s role as a global hub for innovation, talent and digital capabilities.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 9:04 AM IST
Infosys stock in focus as company expands collaboration with US-based TruistInfosys Ltd shares closed at ₹1,130 on Monday, down 2.72% from their previous close of ₹1,161.60.

Infosys Ltd shares are in focus on Wednesday morning after the IT solutions major announced the expansion of its collaboration with Truist, one of the largest US-based financial services companies, to support the continued development of the bank's AI-first Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

Through the expanded collaboration, Infosys will use its financial services expertise and AI-first capabilities to help Truist consolidate capabilities currently delivered through multiple supplier relationships in India into a more unified operating model. The companies will mark the onboarding of more than 1,000 colleagues later this month, a milestone in the continued expansion of the GCC.

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Infosys Ltd shares closed at ₹1,130 on Monday, down 2.72% from their previous close of ₹1,161.60. The stock opened at ₹1,159.80 and touched a high of ₹1,159.80 and a low of ₹1,125.50 during the session.

The Hyderabad GCC is intended to bring AI, technology, data and operations together under a single delivery framework. Infosys will help Truist build and scale a self-sustaining centre of excellence, with the model designed to reduce third-party dependency, simplify global delivery and develop technology talent.

Infosys said the collaboration would help Truist strengthen India's role as a global hub for innovation, talent and digital capabilities. The bank already has contract professionals in India working across engineering, data and operations.

Steve Hagerman, chief information officer at Truist, said, "Our Global Capability Center in India is a strategic investment in Truist's future." He added that the centre would help the bank build global capabilities, accelerate innovation and improve client service as it moves towards becoming a more agile, AI-enabled enterprise.

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Dennis Gada, executive vice-president and global head of banking and financial services at Infosys, said the company would draw on Infosys Topaz, its Build, Operate and Transfer enablement model, and its financial services expertise to support Truist's transformation. He said financial institutions needed to move beyond modernising legacy infrastructure and deploy AI at scale across business functions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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