Infosys stock in focus as company expands collaboration with US-based Truist

Infosys Ltd shares closed at ₹1,130 on Monday, down 2.72% from their previous close of ₹1,161.60. The stock opened at ₹1,159.80 and touched a high of ₹1,159.80 and a low of ₹1,125.50 during the session.

The Hyderabad GCC is intended to bring AI, technology, data and operations together under a single delivery framework. Infosys will help Truist build and scale a self-sustaining centre of excellence, with the model designed to reduce third-party dependency, simplify global delivery and develop technology talent.

Infosys said the collaboration would help Truist strengthen India's role as a global hub for innovation, talent and digital capabilities. The bank already has contract professionals in India working across engineering, data and operations.

Steve Hagerman, chief information officer at Truist, said, "Our Global Capability Center in India is a strategic investment in Truist's future." He added that the centre would help the bank build global capabilities, accelerate innovation and improve client service as it moves towards becoming a more agile, AI-enabled enterprise.

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Dennis Gada, executive vice-president and global head of banking and financial services at Infosys, said the company would draw on Infosys Topaz, its Build, Operate and Transfer enablement model, and its financial services expertise to support Truist's transformation. He said financial institutions needed to move beyond modernising legacy infrastructure and deploy AI at scale across business functions.

