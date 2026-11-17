Jimmy conveyed his position in a documented conversation with a fellow trustee, who subsequently briefed other board members. He is understood to have called for limiting family representation on trust boards to one member and urged a return to the philanthropic and nation-building principles on which the institutions were founded.

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Jimmy’s intervention puts him directly at odds with Noel, who chairs Tata Trusts and has opposed both the proposed listing and Chandrasekaran’s third term, the report stated. He has reportedly warned against a “back-door takeover” of Tata Sons.

Jimmy is one of three perpetual trustees of SRTT, alongside Noel and Jehangir Jehangir. SRTT holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons, while Tata Trusts collectively control about 66% of the holding company. Jimmy is also the second-largest individual shareholder in Tata Sons after Noel, with 3,262 shares, or a 0.81% stake.

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Jehangir, another senior trustee, has not publicly stated his position on the listing or Chandrasekaran’s tenure. However, he backed the removal of fellow trustee Vijay Singh from the Tata Sons board. Singh, along with trustee Venu Srinivasan, had questioned the induction of Noel’s son Neville into the trusts without wider consultation.

Mehli Mistry, a trustee and confidant of the late Ratan Tata, has also been involved in the governance disputes, the report added. He has challenged his removal from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and SRTT before the Charity Commissioner.

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Within Tata Sons, Noel’s reservations about listing the holding company and extending Chandrasekaran’s tenure have similarly found little support among fellow directors.

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Apart from recent appointees Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat, existing trustees have questioned aspects of his approach, backed competing positions or remained publicly silent, as per the report.

The dispute over listing also has a regulatory dimension. The Reserve Bank of India’s framework requires upper-layer non-banking financial companies to list their equity shares within three years of classification. Tata Sons has been placed in this category, and the central bank has previously rejected its application to surrender its core investment company registration.