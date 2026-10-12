Inox Wind, Tata Elxsi, KPIT Tech, Jupiter Wagons, RVNL: Stocks near 52-week lows; price targets and more 

With Indian market stuck in bear grip, Sensex has lost 12% and Nifty is down 10.29% during the last two years.

Retail stocks, which are in headlines on a regular basis, are also in a tailspin, trading near their 52 week lows in the current session. Here's a look at them and brokerage/analyst recommendations if any to lift the sagging sentiment in these scrips.

Inox Wind: The green energy stock hit its 52 week low of Rs 62.50 on October 8, 2026. In the current session, the stock traded at Rs 66.95. Inox Wind shares are down 46 per cent in 2026 and 55% in a year. MOFSL has a price target of Rs 92 with a buy call on the stock.

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Tata Elxsi: The Tata Group stock has lost 37% this year. It fell to a 52 week low of Rs 3000 on October 8, 2026. Brokerage JM Financial has initiated coverage on Tata Elxsi at REDUCE with a TP of Rs 3,200, valuing it at 25x FY28E EPS, in-line with its target Indian ER&D sector valuation. "While the medium-term opportunity for the company and its strong track record of execution are inspiring, near-term growth visibility remains weak," the brokerage said. The stock trades at Rs 3278 mark, up 5% in the current session. Market cap of the Tata Group firm stood at Rs 20,426 crore. Choice Broking has a price target of Rs 3650 on the IT stock.

KPIT Technologies: The stock fell to its 52 week low of Rs 471.20 on October 8 this year. In the current session, KPIT Technologies stock rose 5% to Rs 3282 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 20,430 crore. Anand Rathi has a hold call on the stock with a price target of Rs 493. It expects Q2FY27 to show a modest seasonal QoQ uptick for Indian IT rather than a demand revival. Choice Broking has a price target of Rs 780 on IT stock.

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Jupiter Wagons: The railway stock fell to its 52 week low of Rs 212.55 on October 12, 2026 this year. In the current session, Jupiter Wagons stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 212.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9094 crore.

Mazagon Dock: The shipbuilder firm's stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1988.50 on October 9, 2026. In the current session, Mazagon Dock stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 212.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 82,757 crore. Choice Broking has a price target of Rs 3100 on the stock.

SBI Cards: The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 548 on October 8, 2026. In the current session,SBI Cards stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 560.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 53,344 crore. Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 705 on the SBI Cards stock.

RVNL: The railway sector stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 187 on October 8, 2026. In the current session, RVNL stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 194.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 40,616 crore.

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Trident: The stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 22 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,206 crore. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 21.60.

PI Industries: The stock of the chemical company was trading on a flat note at Rs 2129.75 in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 32,312 crore. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 2102. Brokerage Anand Rathi has a hold call on the stock with a price target of Rs 2250. It expects agrochemical companies under the brokerage's coverage universe to deliver a broadly subdued performance in 2QFY27, with revenue/EBITDA/ PAT declining by 6/18/44% YoY.