Jain Resource Recycling IPO to open on Sept 24: Check all key details here

Jain Resource Recycling is set to launch its mainboard IPO with a price band of Rs 220 to Rs 232 per equity share. The subscription window opens on Wednesday, 24 September and closes on Friday, 26 September. Investors can apply for shares in lots of 64 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Not less than 75% of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), up to 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and no more than 10% for retail investors. The anchor allocation will occur on Tuesday, 23 September. ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal, and PL Capital are the book-running lead managers, and Kfin Technologies acts as the registrar.

The IPO issue size is Rs 1,250 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale amounting to Rs 750 crore. The basis of share allotment is scheduled to be finalised on Monday, 29 September, with refunds initiated on Tuesday, 30 September. Shares are expected to be credited to demat accounts on the same day as refunds, and the listing on both BSE and NSE is likely on Wednesday, 1 October.

Advertisement

Of the Rs 500 crore fresh issue proceeds, Rs 375 crore will be used to settle existing loans, while the balance will support general corporate purposes, including improving the company’s operational capabilities and fostering future growth. The company has secured unsecured loans of Rs 45.5 crore at an interest rate of 12% from the promoter and Mayank Pareek.

ain Resource Recycling traces its roots back to 1953, originally operating as Jain Metal Rolling Mills before reconstitution in 1993. The company specialises in the procurement and recycling of scrap metals including copper, lead, aluminium, and some precious metals. About 23% of scrap is sourced domestically, with the remaining 77% imported.

The firm operates three recycling plants and one segregating facility in South India, transforming scrap into copper cathodes, lead ingots, aluminium products, and more. Exports account for 60% of revenue. Its main competitors include Gravita and Pondy Oxides.

Advertisement

For the six-month period ending 30 September 2024, the company reported revenues of Rs 2,888.6 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 112.1 crore. At the end of this period, net worth stood at Rs 481.8 crore with total borrowings reaching Rs 969.7 crore.