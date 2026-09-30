Apple’s iPhone exports from India hit a new high: $13.2 billion iPhones in 5 months

It quoted a person familiar with the matter saying, “Smartphones are now India's top-ranked export," said an official. The person also added that a new mobile phone manufacturing scheme was introduced in April 2026. Helped companies such as Apple expand manufacturing and exports from India.

“Due to the Apple-led momentum, the five-month mobile exports figure of $15.96 billion in FY27 is already higher than India's full-year smartphone exports of $15.8 billion in FY24,” said an analyst.

Apple is rapidly expanding its iPhone production and building up its supplier network in India. It's also using India’s supply network to manufacture new flagship iPhones, which are exported to global markets almost immediately after launch.

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For the latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, several India-made units were reportedly sold globally from the first day of sales, alongside units made in China. Most iPhones sold in India are now manufactured locally, showing how much Apple's Indian production has expanded.

Initially, Apple only assembled parts for iPhone and other product manufacturing, but it increasingly started manufacturing components in India, including enclosures, PCB assemblies (PCBAs), mechanical components, housing, flexible PCB assemblies, and conductive graphite buttons used for functions such as volume and power.

Furthermore, the company is also gradually expanding its retail presence, showcasing its long-term retail and brand presence in one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets.