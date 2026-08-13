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Jio Financial shares in focus on Rs 18,268-crore deal with Bank of America 

Jio Financial shares in focus on Rs 18,268-crore deal with Bank of America 

Jio Financial Services shares ended 0.83% higher at Rs 255 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 252.90. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.68 lakh crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 8:57 AM IST
Jio Financial shares in focus on Rs 18,268-crore deal with Bank of America Jio Financial Services clarified that the transaction remains subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) are in focus today after the leading NBFC player announced a definitive agreement with Bank of America to establish a joint venture in India, under which the US banking giant will acquire up to a 49.9% stake in Jio Credit, JFSL’s wholly owned non-banking financial company (NBFC).

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Jio Financial Services shares ended 0.83% higher at Rs 255 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 252.90. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

The proposed investment, comprising equity shares and warrants, is expected to total up to Rs 18,268 crore (around $1.9 billion) upon full subscription, marking one of the largest foreign investments in India’s financial services sector.

As part of the transaction, Bank of America will initially buy a 26.5% equity stake in Jio Credit through a preferential allotment of shares. The US lender will have the option to increase its holding to 49.9% by exercising warrants at a later stage.

Jio Financial Services clarified that the transaction remains subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.

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Jio Credit, which started operations two years ago, had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 30,667 crore as of June 30, 2026. The digital-first lender offers a wide range of credit products and aims to strengthen its footprint across India’s rapidly expanding lending market.

The partnership is expected to combine Jio Financial’s digital reach and technology-led platform with Bank of America’s global financial expertise, enabling the joint venture to tap growth opportunities in India’s evolving credit ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, RIL Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said the tie-up would help advance Jio Financial Services’ objective of making credit more accessible, transparent and affordable for Indians.

"By combining our digital reach with Bank of America’s global pedigree, we will eliminate friction in credit delivery for all Indians," he added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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