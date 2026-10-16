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Jio IPO: Why Bharti Airtel share price is rising ahead of Rs 30,213 crore offer

Jio IPO: Why Bharti Airtel share price is rising ahead of Rs 30,213 crore offer

BHARTIARTL1,905.00(2.75%)

Nomura's base case remains a tariff hike sometime in the December quarter. It said Jio’s Rs 300 per month Prime membership pays off for subscribers only if there is a tariff hike before March.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 1:02 PM IST
Jio IPO: Why Bharti Airtel share price is rising ahead of Rs 30,213 crore offer Bharti Airtel shares: While there is debate over a likely shift in telecom sector allocations with another large listed investible option, MOFSL sees such assumptions as overblown.

Bharti Airtel Ltd shares have gained 6 per cent over two days, even as peer Jio Platforms prepares to launch its Rs 30,213 crore initial public offer (IPO) on Wednesday. The stock has been buzzing after the telecom operator recently announced a Rs 50 hike in postpaid tariffs, with plans now starting at Rs 499. Since Jio's fresh offer would result in only 2.9 per cent equity dilution, keeping the public float low, analysts do not expect its listing to trigger any major shift in investments from Bharti Airtel to Jio in the short term. Besides, there are hopes that Jio's listing will pave the way for further tariff hikes.

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On Friday, Bharti Airtel shares hit a high of Rs 1,909.20 on BSE, up about 3 per cent. It jumped 2.94 per cent in the previous session.

Tariff hikes ahead
Nomura on October 14 said telecom operators seem to have prepared the ground for an impending tariff hike. It said Jio’s Rs 300 annual Prime membership, introduced in August 2026 set the stage for a tariff hike by providing price protection to its subscribers with an upfront
fee.

"In our view, the key driver for tariff hike timing may not be state elections, but Jio’s IPO, and its competitive positioning. We believe Jio slightly delayed its tariff hike vs our earlier expectation of mid-2026, so that it goes into the IPO as the clear leader on both subscribers and revenue market share. Airtel has been able to close the revenue market share in the past two tariff hikes, and Jio would want the narrative in its favour before its listing," Nomura said.

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The foreign brokerage's base case remains a tariff hike sometime in the December quarter. It said Jio’s Rs 300 per month Prime membership pays off for subscribers only if there is a tariff hike before March.

Jio listing: Impact unlikely 
MOFSL on October 7 said while there is debate over whether shifting in telecom sector allocations with another large listed investible option, such assumptions are overblown.

"We believe concerns around a partial shift in the telecom allocation weight from Bharti to JPL are overblown, given JPL’s limited initial free float (vs. Bharti’s FII/DII ownership). Further, with expectations of a tariff hike soon after JPL’s IPO, we expect strong earnings delivery, which could also lead to potential multiple re-rating for both Bharti and JPL," it said.

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In an October 10 note, Nomura said Bharti Airtel was its top pick in the sector, due to its higher proportion of premium subscribers, which should insulate it from downtrading and subscriber attrition following the anticipated tariff hike in Q3. It said Bharti’s
current valuation discount to JPL is unjustified and expected this gap to narrow, at minimum, once JPL goes public.

Bharti leads tariff hike cycle
UBS expects Bharti Airtel's tariff hike would influence 3-3.5 crore postpaid subscribers, which could lift Indian mobile revenue by 1-2 per cent and Ebitda by 1.1-5 per cent, even as some roaming revenue may be lost as offset.

JPMorgan, meanwhile, said it would watch out for any elevated churn for Bharti Airtel to peers given its unilateral tariff action on low end prepaid plans and postpaid hikes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 16, 2026 12:53 PM IST
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