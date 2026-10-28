Jio share price target: Buy for 20% upside; net debt-free status by FY29, says Nomura

Jio Platforms is the largest telecom operator in India with 41.7 per cent wireless subscriber market share (ex-M2M) in August 2026, according to TRAI.

With its largest 5G coverage, the highest data usage per subscriber (27 per cent higher than Airtel, and lowest churn (1.6 per cent per month) among peers, Nomura said Jio is well placed to leverage its strength to reduce its average revenue per user (ARPU) gap with Airtel.

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"The 15 per cent industry wide tariff hike in November–December 2026 could be an immediate trigger for higher ARPU, while in the medium-to-long term, Jio will likely lean towards tariff repair via a shift from flat unlimited data

bundles to tiered pricing, and/or premiumization via network slicing on 5G," Nomura said.

The foreign brokerage said Jio's fixed broadband base reached 2.86 crore subscribers by June 2026 against 1.47 crore for Airtel, largely due to its increasingly aggressive FWA/UBR-based rollout strategy.

India's home broadband penetration, it said, currently stands at just 21 per cent against a global average of over 70 per cent, pointing to an addressable base of 30 crore households and a decade-long growth runway.

"We believe Jio's FWA model is capital-efficient, as it leases CPE equipment from third-party lessees, unlike FTTH, where 25 per cent of home passes don't get converted and the fiber cost is sunk," Nomura said.

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It said Jio has built an end-to-end proprietary 5G stack covering core network, devices, and OSS/BSS, making India only the fifth country globally with indigenous 5G capability. Similarly, its proprietary UBR (unlicensed band radio) technology is unique globally and opens the door to licensing deals

with global telecom operators, Nomura said.

"Jio is initially targeting up to 12 strategic partnerships, looking to

access 150 crore potential users across the US, Germany, South America, East Asia, and Africa," it said.