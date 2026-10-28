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Jio share price target: Buy for 20% upside; net debt-free status by FY29, says Nomura

Jio share price target: Buy for 20% upside; net debt-free status by FY29, says Nomura

Jio Platforms: The heavy 5G investment cycle is largely behind for Jio, with capex falling to 23 per cent of revenue in FY26 from 35 per cent in FY25, freeing up significant cash flow.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Jio share price target: Buy for 20% upside; net debt-free status by FY29, says NomuraJio Platforms is the largest telecom operator in India with 41.7 per cent wireless subscriber market share (ex-M2M) in August 2026, according to TRAI. 

Ahead of the listing of India's largest initial public offer (IPO), Jio Platforms Ltd, foreign brokerage Nomura has initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,340, valuing it at 12 times estimated December 2028 Ebitda, at par with Bharti Airtel Ltd. The target implied 20 per cent upside over the IPO price of Rs 1,119. Last heard, Jio was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247 apiece, hinting at a 22 per cent listing pop.

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"We believe the heavy 5G investment cycle is largely behind for Jio, with capex falling to 23 per cent of revenue in FY26 from 35 per cent in FY25, freeing up significant cash flow. The balance sheet is improving rapidly with net debt/equity (including deferred payment obligations) falling from 0.56x in
FY24 to 0.37x in FY26, and we expect the company to be net debt-free by FY29," it said.

Jio Platforms is the largest telecom operator in India with 41.7 per cent wireless subscriber market share (ex-M2M) in August 2026, according to TRAI.

With its largest 5G coverage, the highest data usage per subscriber (27 per cent higher than Airtel, and lowest churn (1.6 per cent per month) among peers, Nomura said Jio is well placed to leverage its strength to reduce its average revenue per user (ARPU) gap with Airtel.

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"The 15 per cent industry wide tariff hike in November–December 2026 could be an immediate trigger for higher ARPU, while in the medium-to-long term, Jio will likely lean towards tariff repair via a shift from flat unlimited data
bundles to tiered pricing, and/or premiumization via network slicing on 5G," Nomura said.

The foreign brokerage said Jio's fixed broadband base reached 2.86 crore subscribers by June 2026 against 1.47 crore for Airtel, largely due to its increasingly aggressive FWA/UBR-based rollout strategy.

India's home broadband penetration, it said, currently stands at just 21 per cent against a global average of over 70 per cent, pointing to an addressable base of 30 crore households and a decade-long growth runway.

"We believe Jio's FWA model is capital-efficient, as it leases CPE equipment from third-party lessees, unlike FTTH, where 25 per cent of home passes don't get converted and the fiber cost is sunk," Nomura said.

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It said Jio has built an end-to-end proprietary 5G stack covering core network, devices, and OSS/BSS, making India only the fifth country globally with indigenous 5G capability. Similarly, its proprietary UBR (unlicensed band radio) technology is unique globally and opens the door to licensing deals
with global telecom operators, Nomura said.

"Jio is initially targeting up to 12 strategic partnerships, looking to
access 150 crore potential users across the US, Germany, South America, East Asia, and Africa," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 7:54 AM IST
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