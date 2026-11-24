“We have to protect our geniuses, and he’s certainly a genius,” Trump said.

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Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping held Huang in exceptionally high regard and could seek to recruit him if the executive felt badly treated in the US. “I could see China coming in and saying to Jensen, ‘Hey, how would you like to come to China?’” Trump said, adding that Beijing could offer him the opportunity to head Huawei or another company.

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He also warned that losing Huang’s expertise would be a bigger threat to the US than the national security concerns surrounding the allegations against him. “The bigger threat would be losing the brain power of somebody like Jensen,” Trump said.

Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia president and CEO, effective immediately, came 11 days after he stepped down on November 13 amid reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US officials have alleged was working with Chinese intelligence. The two are not related.

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Trump said he had sought assurances from Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton before recommending Huang’s return to the Nvidia board. He said the government had conducted a “very thorough investigation” that “exonerated” Huang and found he had done nothing wrong.

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“They did ask for assurance on the national security threat, and we gave them assurance, at least with everything we know,” Trump told CNBC.

However, Clayton said on Sunday that the investigation into Alice Huang and her former company, Megaspeed, remained ongoing. The Commerce Department on Monday added Megaspeed to its Entity List, restricting US companies from doing business with it without a special licence.

Nvidia’s board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang after discussions with him, saying it was satisfied with his candour and leadership. Board chairman Harvey C. Jones said Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

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Huang, in a statement, said he was “honored to return to NVIDIA” and lead the company at the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

The 63-year-old had acknowledged in a memo to colleagues that he had been unfaithful to his wife, saying: “I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused.” Nvidia had launched an independent inquiry into allegations that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort, while saying it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised.