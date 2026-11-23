Juniper Green Energy shares closed at Rs 248.20 on Friday, November 20, up Rs 5.50 or 2.27% from the previous close of Rs 242.70. The stock opened at Rs 243.75 and touched a high of Rs 249.95 during the session, while its low stood at Rs 243.05.

Following the latest commissioning, the aggregate operational capacity of Juniper Green Energy and its subsidiaries stands at around 2,994 MWp, along with 698 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, as of November 22, the company said in its exchange filing.

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The latest development follows an earlier intimation dated September 11, 2026, regarding the project. The commissioning of the additional solar component marks further progress towards the project's planned capacity of 152 MWp. The company has not provided a timeline for commissioning the remaining capacity in this filing.