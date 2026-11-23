Juniper Green Energy Ltd shares are in focus on Monday after its wholly owned subsidiary, Juniper Green Spark Four Private Limited, commissioned around 42 MWp of solar capacity as part of its wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat. The commissioning, completed on November 22, takes the project's commissioned capacity to around 124 MWp against a planned 152 MWp.
The commissioning relates to the subsidiary's 120 MW wind-solar hybrid power project. Officials from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited witnessed and confirmed the commissioning. The company said the formal commissioning certificate is expected to be issued shortly.