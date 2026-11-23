Adding to the friction ahead of the November 26 board meeting, Noel Tata wrote to Tata Sons company secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay on November 20 evening, once again seeking audio and video recordings of the September 17 board meeting and the September 3 nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) meeting, as per a PTI report.

At the September 3 meeting, the NRC had decided to ask Chandrasekaran to reconsider his decision of not making himself available for reappointment as Tata Sons chairman.

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Asserting his rights as a board member after Tata Sons denied him the recordings earlier this month, Noel Tata stated in the letter that Venu Srinivasan, a Tata Trusts nominee director on the Tata Sons board, should have recused himself from the reappointment discussions due to a conflict of interest, sources told PTI.

The letter cited business dealings between the company chaired by Srinivasan and another entity owned by Chandrasekaran's son. Media reports have previously pointed to dealings between TVS Group and Hanno Warehousing, run by Chandrasekaran's family members — a charge Tata Sons has denied, maintaining that all matters were duly disclosed.

The letter was dispatched hours after meetings of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Tata Education and Development Trust approved grants exceeding ₹250 crore. Sources told PTI that all resolutions at the trust meetings were passed unanimously without discussions beyond the agenda. Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, who have sided against Noel Tata, are both trustees of SDTT.

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Against this backdrop of escalating governance tensions, the November 26 meeting is poised to pit board members backing Chandrasekaran's listing push against Noel Tata, whose earlier restructuring plan proposed merging two operating entities with Tata Sons to alter its regulatory status and preserve its unlisted structure.

According to The Economic Times report, the RBI has rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its core investment company registration and made clear that it must comply with rules for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs-UL) — which mandate listing within three years of classification — or face regulatory repercussions. Executives close to the matter stated that the holding company is determined to follow the directive and will not allow alternative restructuring proposals to stall the process.

Following the board meeting, Tata Sons is expected to seek corporate approvals and complete regulatory preparations before filing a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within the stipulated 90-day period. A listing timeline between March and June 2027 is currently under consideration. Bank of America, Citibank, and JPMorgan are among the investment banks expected to be involved in the process, with discussions already held with Bank of America. Tata Sons did not comment on the listing plan.

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While an annual valuation by former director YS Malegam pegged Tata Sons' worth at around ₹15 lakh crore for the current financial year, executives told The Economic Times that market conditions and investor appetite could push the figure to ₹18 lakh crore. However, bridging the gap between underlying asset value and public market appetite remains a key hurdle.

Investment bankers and valuation experts have previously estimated that Tata Sons could command ₹9–12.5 lakh crore in an IPO against an underlying portfolio of ₹15-16 lakh crore, factoring in typical holding-company discounts.

An analysis by the equity capital markets head of a leading domestic bank valued listed investments at around ₹12 lakh crore and unlisted assets at about ₹4 lakh crore, applying a 41-45% discount to the listed portfolio, roughly 15% to unlisted assets, and an additional 10-15% IPO discount to fair value.

Experts noted that while listed investments can be priced off the market, valuing unlisted businesses such as Tata Electronics, Air India, and Tata Digital will rely on sum-of-the-parts assessments and future earnings expectations — making them the biggest variable in the IPO pricing.

The listing also carries major financial implications for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which holds an 18.37% stake in Tata Sons. Valued at roughly ₹2.3 lakh crore on a look-through basis in an August investor note, a public debut would offer the infrastructure group a pathway to unlock value and service roughly $5.1 billion in debt backed by its Tata Sons shares, The Economic Times reported.