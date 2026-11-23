Why the Riemann Hypothesis proof marks a turning point

Wang described the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis — a nearly 170-year-old mathematical problem — as "the absolute pinnacle of intellectual accomplishment," noting that "nothing humanity has ever accomplished compares to proving the Riemann Hypothesis in terms of sheer intellectual might and strength."

Drawing on his upbringing in Los Alamos, New Mexico, he added that "many physicists would agree that the discovery of the atomic bomb is a homework problem compared to the Riemann Hypothesis." He characterized the breakthrough as having been "completed with the help of an alien mind that we don’t understand."

From AIME benchmarks to surpassing human expertise

To explain how AI moved from solving competition math to tackling humanity's hardest problems, Wang pointed to December 2024, when OpenAI's o3 began acing the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME). While AIME is an extracurricular competition for teenagers, its hardest problems require greater sheer intellectual difficulty than day-to-day engineering, coding, cybersecurity, or business tasks.

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Over the subsequent two years, researchers closed non-intelligence gaps — such as domain-specific knowledge, tactical constraints, and agentic capabilities — allowing AI to nearly solve coding and develop strong cyber and general-purpose capabilities.

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With the Riemann Hypothesis now solved, Wang noted that the hardest intellectual problems in nearly every major academic field are considered easier than this benchmark. According to Wang, the remaining hurdles for AI to outperform the best humans everywhere are no longer intelligence, but "domain-specific know-how, plumbing, and experimentation."

Risk of automated AI research & loss of control

Wang highlighted that AI research itself is less intellectually demanding than solving the Riemann Hypothesis, meaning AI models are capable of automating AI research and improving themselves at superhuman levels. Alongside AI development, he warned that models could massively accelerate biological research, weapons research, and economics research at a pace beyond human comprehension or oversight.

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"It is hard to imagine a world where humanity can maintain control over fully unconstrained recursive self-improvement," Wang wrote, adding that it is equally difficult to envision humans retaining control alongside superintelligence that is 1,000 times smarter and more capable in every domain.

Criticising what he called "lazy thinking" in the AI sector — the assumption that artificial superintelligence is inevitable and safety is the only remaining question — Wang urged the industry to deviate from its current trajectory. "We should not be okay with a 'handover' of society to AI," he stated, calling on developers to build technology that expands human agency and empowerment rather than surrendering control.

What will be the impact of superintelligence on humans?

Based on Wang’s assessment and the broader implications of systems vastly smarter than humans across every discipline, the arrival of superintelligence carries profound consequences for human society:

Pace of discovery outstripping human comprehension: When AI accelerates science, medicine, economics, and engineering faster than experts can digest, humans risk losing the ability to verify, audit, or even understand foundational breakthroughs — much like the mathematical community struggling to process the Riemann Hypothesis proof.

Erosion of human control and agency: If systems undergo unconstrained recursive self-improvement and become orders of magnitude more capable than human experts, human oversight over critical infrastructure, governance, and technological direction could become functionally impossible.

Heightened catastrophic risks: Rapid, automated breakthroughs in high-stakes domains — specifically biological research and weapons development — dramatically compress the window available for governments and institutions to establish safeguards, defense mechanisms, or regulatory frameworks.

Displacement of cognitive labour: Because day-to-day engineering, coding, business strategy, and scientific research require less raw intellectual power than problems AI can now solve, human roles across knowledge work will shift away from direct problem-solving toward defining values, goals, and guardrails — provided humans retain decision-making authority.

As Wang emphasized, superintelligence does not automatically guarantee human obsolescence or empowerment. Without deliberate intervention to prioritise alignment, security, and human agency, society risks drifting into passive dependence; with intentional steering, superintelligence could serve as a tool that amplifies human capability rather than replacing human self-determination.