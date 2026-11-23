In an exchange filing, Tata Chemicals had said it was not aware of initiation of any regulatory or legal proceedings. Similar filings were made by other listed Tata group firms including Tata Investment. Tata Chemicals held a 2.53 per cent stake in Tata Sons, while Tata Investment Corporation held 0.08 per cent. Tata Steel (3.06 per cent), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (3.06 per cent), Tata Power Company Ltd (1.65 per cent), Indian Hotels Company Ltd (1.11 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (0.43 per cent) also held stakes in the company, Bloomberg recently reported. In total, seven listed Tata group companies held an 11.94 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

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As per the ET report, Chairman N Chandrasekaran is preparing to make the IPO plan the central agenda at the upcoming board meeting, signalling a decisive shift towards complying with the RBI's listing directive. The move would effectively reject a restructuring proposal backed by Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, which seeks to keep Tata Sons privately held, the report said.

The development sets the stage for a contentious board meeting, with members backing Chandrasekaran and the listing plan expected to clash with Noel Tata, potentially escalating the battle for control of the group, Economic Times reported. After the board meeting, Tata Sons is expected to initiate the process for the necessary corporate approvals along with regulatory preparations before filing a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) within the stipulated 90-day period. A listing timeline between March and June 2027 is being considered.

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A board meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, will be deferred by a few days after Noel Tata sought a delay, ET said in a separate report.