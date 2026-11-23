Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest carmaker has announced a price hike of around 0.31 per cent on a volume-weighted average basis across select models, effective November 22, 2026, citing sustained cost pressures despite continued efforts to reduce expenses.

GMR Airports: The subsidiary of aviation services player- GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport(GVIAL)- will implement revised aeronautical charges at Vizag International Airport from December 1, 2026, following an Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) tariff order for the April 2026–March 2031 control period.

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IndusInd Bank: The private lender has terminated the employment of former MD and CEO Sumant Kathpalia with immediate effect and invoked malus and clawback provisions, effective from his initial appointment on March 24, 2020, based on an enquiry report. Kathpalia had resigned as MD and CEO and director on April 29, 2025, and was placed under suspension on June 18, 2025.

Waaree Energies: The solar company's wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up a 700 MW solar power project integrated with a 700 MW/2,800 MWh energy storage system in Solapur, Maharashtra. The agreement was signed on November 20, 2026.

Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group firm has signed an agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Vikramshila Power Transmission for its Bihar grid project. Separately, its subsidiary Powerpulse Trading Solutions received an LoA from WBSEDCL to supply 1,750 MW, with an additional 750 MW greenshoe option, for 25 years.

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Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway firm has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a Rs 348.48 crore contract from East Coast Railway to upgrade the Vadlapudi Wagon Workshop in Visakhapatnam. The project aims to double the workshop's periodic overhaul (POH) capacity from 300 to 600 wagons and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player has secured a 50 MW renewable energy project from GUVNL at a tariff of Rs 4.58 per kWh. It commissioned an additional 16.06 MW/69.678 MWh of battery storage capacity in Rajasthan, taking its subsidiary's cumulative commissioned capacity to 175.72 MW/733.939 MWh.

Ashoka Buildcon: The EPC company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the NHAI for an Rs 1,465 crore (excluding GST) EPC project to construct an eight-lane access-controlled stretch of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat. Its JV with SAM India has been declared the lowest bidder for two Jaipur Metro Phase-II projects, with a combined quoted value of Rs 2,758.31 crore.

Indian Bank: The state-run lender's board has approved raising an additional Rs 3,000 crore through Basel III-compliant AT1 and Tier 2 bonds, taking its total fundraising approval to Rs 5,000 crore. The funds will be raised in one or more tranches during FY27, depending on the bank’s requirements.

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Cohance Life Sciences: The firm said the USFDA has concluded its inspection of the company’s finished dosage form (FDF) manufacturing facility in Telangana, issued an establishment inspection report and classified the facility as voluntary action indicated.

Premier Explosives: The defence and explosive player has received an export order worth $33.603 million (₹311 crore) from an international client for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives.

Welspun Living: The textile manufacturer's board has approved a capex of up to Rs 3,200 crore through its wholly owned subsidiary, Welspun Home Solutions, to add around 29,000 MT of terry towel manufacturing capacity and expand spinning and weaving operations. The project is expected to be completed by December 31, 2028.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The director board of the private lender has approved seeking a three-month extension of Interim CEO Carol Furtado’s tenure from December 1, 2026, as it awaits RBI approval for the appointment of a regular MD and CEO. The bank’s current RBI approval for Furtado’s interim role expires on November 30, 2026.

Berger Paints: The paint maker has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Pune-based Roeland for upto Rs 18.8 crore. The consideration includes a base payment of Rs 15.8 crore and an earn-out component of up to Rs 3 crore, subject to agreed adjustments.

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Texmaco Rail Engineering: The railway wagon has received two letters of intent (LoIs) worth a combined Rs 230.58 crore from JSW Rail Infra Logistics and JSW (South) Rail Logistics for the manufacture and supply of 553 BFNSM1 and BVCM wagons. North Central Railway has awarded the company a Rs 5.74 crore order for the manufacture and supply of 115 sets of weldable CMS crossings.