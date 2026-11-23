

Tata Elxsi | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,220-4,380 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,65

Tata Elxsi Ltd has turned positive, finding support at its swing low of Rs 3,650, followed by a base level of Rs 3,000. A breakout above Rs 3,950 suggests potential for an upward move toward the Rs 4,220–4,380 range, with key support at Rs 3,650 for the short to medium term. Additionally, the price is supported by the 50-day and 20-day EMAs at Rs 3,662 and Rs 3,573, while the RSI remains resilient above 59. We expect the stock to continue its upward momentum in the near term.

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Vodafone Idea | Caution | Resistance: Rs 13 | Support: Rs 10

Voda Idea shows a 'lower top, lower bottom' pattern on the daily timeframe, indicating a negative outlook. It may drift toward the support zone of Rs 10, which represents a 61.8 per cent retracement on the downside. Given that negative momentum indicators show weakness for the near and short term, the stock needs to break above the Rs 13 resistance hurdle to resume an uptrend. Overall, the stock is expected to trade sideways to negative.



IndusInd Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,075-1,140 | Stop Loss: Rs 919

IndusInd Bank Ltd has turned positive, finding support at its recent swing low of Rs 1,003. This suggests a potential move toward the Rs 1,075–1,140 range, with key support levels at Rs 1,022 and Rs 885 for the short to medium term. Additionally, the price is supported by the 200-day EMA at Rs 919. Furthermore, the RSI remains above 70, indicating strength, and we expect the stock to continue its upward momentum in the near term.